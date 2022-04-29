Volatile 'Mixed Bag' Market Conditions Appear Hard to Read

With a constrained supply of housing in the most desirable markets, home prices have risen nearly 20 percent year-over-year in February. David O’Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation, joined Cheddar News to talk about where people are migrating to, and away from, leading to red hot real estate. "We see clearly the most demand is going into those states that I would define as warmer and less expensive, those secondary cities like Houston, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, where individuals are trading in higher traffic and lower quality of life for more affordability," he said. O'Reilly pointed to urban centers in the Northeast and West Coast as seeing the most losses in residents.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO