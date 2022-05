Back when Briana Gordley was a full-time college student, working at a part-time internship making about $15,000 a year, she took a rare trip to the mall and wandered into Forever 21. One of the employees told her that the company had just started partnering with a service called Afterpay, which would allow Gordley to buy clothes without paying the full cost up-front, instead paying it off in four installments. It was the first time she’d ever heard of buy now, pay later products that allow consumers to pay a fraction of the total cost up-front and then make the rest in four installments, typically over eight weeks.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO