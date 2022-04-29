WANTED: Beaver Falls police searching for man accused of firing shots at multiple vehicles

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Beaver Falls police are on the lookout for a man they said fired several shots yesterday outside many homes and businesses about two blocks away from the police department.

Neighbors said it was very scary because it happened in broad daylight.

“I mean definitely uneasy. No one wants to be caught in gunfire,” said neighbor, Brad Bosco.

Bosco is one of many neighbors who heard many gunshots around 4:30 p.m. Thursday along 13th Street in Beaver Falls. This happened near several homes, a church and some businesses.

“I was in my backyard and heard like four or five gunshots,” said Bosco.

Police said 20-year-old Gage Smith of New Castle fired several gunshots from a moving car, and bullets hit several cars in the area. Luckily, no one was shot.

The shooting has a lot of neighbors worried. One woman did not want to show her face, but shared her concerns with us.

“I live a block away and I heard gunfire and it startled me because it was daylight usually when kids get off the bus,” said Simone.

Beaver Falls police shared these photos and information to get the word out that they are looking for Smith.

Right now, there is a warrant out for his arrest as he faces several charges including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Police are also trying to track down a car in connection with the shooting. It is a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the PA registration LWY-5553.

Neighbors are surprised this all happened in this part of town where they say its normally quiet.

“It’s extremely rare especially in broad daylight and so close to home,” said Smith.

Police here are making sure people know not to approach Smith and to just call police if you know where he is.

