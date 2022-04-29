ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Us’ Jon Huertas Teases ‘Bittersweet’ Final Day of Filming: ‘Happy We Were Able to End the Story’

Saying goodbye. After playing beloved husband and grandfather Miguel Rivas on all six seasons of This Is Us , Jon Huertas has completed his last-ever scenes as a member of the Pearson family.

“I did have my final day on set and, yeah, it was bittersweet,” Huertas, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 28, while discussing the NBC drama’s final season. “Part of me was really happy that we were able to end the story the way that we wanted to, and part of me is very sad that I'm not gonna be working with these actors on a daily basis and this crew. I’m gonna miss that, so that’s the sad part.”

Jon Huertas. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The family drama — helmed by Dan Fogelman — premiered in September 2016. Us later confirmed in May 2021 that the forthcoming sixth season would be the last .

“It's really nice to be able to say, ‘We did that,’ and walk away without feeling any regret and not thinking like, ‘Oh, I wish we could've shot that one episode that we always talked about’ or ‘I wish we could've done this,’” the New York native added. “We don't have to worry about that. … We’re happy and proud of [what we did].”

While the cast has been hard at work filming season 6 — which is currently airing weekly on NBC — they’ve also come up with funny ways to stay in good spirits. While filming the future wedding ceremony of Kate Pearson ( Chrissy Metz ) and Phillip ( Chris Geere ) , the costars teamed up for a now-viral “Wobble” dance on TikTok .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iiq2a_0fOHw7ml00
Jon Huertas as Miguel in 'This Is Us'. Ron Batzdorff/NBC

“We love dropping little things like that,” the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch alum gushed to Us on Thursday. “I mean, it's just fun to play as a grownup . It’s, like, that's what it feels like when we do these viral videos, it's like, we're playing, it’s almost like when we shot that ‘Wobble’ video, that was our recess. We had been working all day and we were all kind of in our little area on the set and we just like, ‘What do you guys wanna do? Let's do something fun.’ It's like recess.”

The award-winning series follows the interconnected lives of the Pearson family across past, present and future timelines as the “Big Three” siblings (played by Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown ) grow up alongside their parents, Rebecca and Jack ( Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia , respectively). After Jack’s tragic death in season 2 , fans learned that Rebecca eventually moved on with Huertas’ Miguel — who has since become a staple at family gatherings.

“I guess what [the show’s] taught me [is] really to be more open to communication ,” the Castle alum told Us . “I think a lot of the stuff, especially at the beginning of the series, a lot of the issues came from people not communicating their needs, not communicating how they really felt; those things can get pushed down and then when they come out, it's explosive.”

He continued: “It's taught me that, you know what, I need to connect with everyone in my family, all of the friends that I care about, all my coworkers, the people on my team, like, you know, just, let's just, I wanna tell people how I feel about them more often.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

