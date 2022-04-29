ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A young patient’s path to recovery

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUF Health TraumaOne team saves the life of a boy who was hit by a car while riding his bike. There is rarely a quiet moment for the Bacon family of nine. Their days are busy, between church, school, athletics and the family food truck. But their lives came to a...

