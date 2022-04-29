ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Infertility Week raising awareness

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Infertility affects millions of people around the world,...

TODAY.com

Couples confront the challenges of infertility with support group

Today marks the end of National Infertility Awareness Week, and for the one in eight couple who have difficulty conceiving, the journey can be isolating. TODAY’s Kristen Welker sits down with a support group for couples struggling with infertility, all of them committed to keeping their relationships intact as they try to build their family.April 30, 2022.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

How a community of couples is working to end the isolation of infertility

A support group for couples is working to end the silence, stigma and shame of infertility. Lynn Polin, the founder and creator of Kindred Beginnings, a family-building support group, tells Weekend TODAY's Kristen Welker she knows exactly what it feels like to want so desperately to start and expand a family, only to endure failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) attempts and pregnancy loss.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Minnesota

‘How Old Is Too Old?’: OBGYN Shares Her Fertility Struggles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roughly one in eight couples experience infertility. The Mayo Clinic says that’s 10-15% of all couples in the United States. As an OBGYN, talking about pregnancy is part of Dr. Erin Stevens’ job. But she also fields questions about not getting pregnant. “One of the big questions people tend to ask is how old is too old?” said Stevens. “I’m definitely hearing it more that people are asking me about it.” It’s a part of her job, until it became a part of her life. “I was 31 when we first started trying,” said Stevens. “Initially I was excited, I was...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
studyfinds.org

Experiencing parental domestic violence as a child linked to mental illness in adulthood

TORONTO, Ontario — Witnessing domestic violence at home is distressing for any child in the moment, but troubling new research suggests these incidents may have a much longer lasting impact. Scientists at the University of Toronto report roughly one-fifth (22.5%) of adults who experienced chronic parental domestic violence during childhood went on to develop a major depressive disorder in adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin wolf hunt: Survey shows support for population limits

MADISON, Wis. - Most of the respondents to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress' spring survey say they support limiting the state's wolf population to 350 animals. The congress, an influential group of sportspeople who advise the state Department of Natural Resources on policy, holds a survey each spring gauging respondents' support for a wide range of outdoor and environmental proposals. This year's survey was conducted online earlier this month.
WISCONSIN STATE
Psych Centra

6 Tips to Cope with Social Anxiety

Avoiding all social situations may not be possible, but learning to navigate your way around your fears can help. Public speaking or not knowing anyone at a party are two common social situations that may make many people nervous. For some, though, these and other social circumstances can be terrifying.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Witnessing domestic violence raises risk of mental health problems in children

Witnessing violence between your parents is traumatic when it happens, but a new study finds that trauma can raise your risk of depression and other mental health problems. The study included more than 17,700 Canadian adults who took part in a national survey on mental health. Of those respondents, 326 said they witnessed parental domestic violence more than 10 times before age 16, which was defined as chronic.
KIDS
verywellmind.com

What Is Postpartum Psychosis?

Postpartum psychosis is a serious mental illness that occurs after childbirth. It is considered a medical emergency and needs to be treated immediately. During the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum, women undergo many physical, emotional, and social changes, which can lead to mental disturbances, including mood swings, depression, PTSD, and psychosis.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Autism Misdiagnosis: How Common Is It?

An autism diagnosis may be challenged by the presence of other disorders. These may overlap with, overshadow, or mimic one another. There is no lab test for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Rather, an ASD diagnosis is given after careful observation of symptoms and behaviors. But sometimes, this may be more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 58

Empty shelves as baby formula shortage grows worse

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A national shortage of baby formula is putting a strain on families. Experts say the problem began during the pandemic and grew worse amid supply chain issues and product recalls. Abbott Nutrition recalled several batches of powdered formulas like Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. The recall followed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'No Mow May': How not mowing lawns can help the ecosystem

MILWAUKEE — The 'No Mow May' initiative started in Appleton a few years ago, now it has spread across Wisconsin. This year, more cities and organizations in Southeastern Wisconsin are encouraging residents to let their grass grow. You can even find a few no-mow zones at the Milwaukee County...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Staffing shortage warning; county pools likely to be impacted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Summer is right around the corner. But there are warning signs of a staffing shortage that could keep some of your favorite places closed. Milwaukee County officials say it is likely only some of the county's polls will open – just like in 2021. The pools...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

