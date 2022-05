Presented by Andrew Taylor, Ph.D., Services Technical Support Manager. Drug transport can be thought of as the AD&E in ADME, as transporters are responsible for absorption, distribution, tissue-specific drug targeting, and elimination of drugs. Since they are involved in so much of the movement of a compound through the body, they can be involved in many drug-drug interactions (DDI). The clearance of transporter substrates can be impacted by transporter inhibitors or inducers which can lead to toxicity or loss of efficacy.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO