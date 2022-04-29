One Arrested, Two Other At Large After Theft At Rocky Ridge Church

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman who was previously arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days throughout the end of March into April has now been officially charged on Wednesday. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, had been in and out of jail for a variety […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a Summit County rollover crash that occurred on the evening of April 28. Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area around Interstate-80 near milepost 192 on reports of a truck that crashed into a power pole off of Wahsatch Road […]
VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested in Vernal in connection to a homicide. On April 29, police located 21-year-old Stanley Lucero, a fugitive from Colo., in Vernal. Lucero was arrested after officers found that he had a $500,000 warrant out for his arrest concerning a homicide that took place in Grand Junction, […]
A Bogalusa man was killed this morning in a single-vehicle crash in Lockport, authorities said.
The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Hunter Blackwell.
According to State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on La. 308 near Valentine Drive.
SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the eye has now been charged. Donel Cowans, 22, was charged Thursday with one count of attempted murder, one county of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of mayhem and one count of obstructing justice. Cowans was arrested after police […]
ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was fatally injured after losing control of his bike in a sharp turn near St. George Saturday afternoon on SR- 20 Although he was wearing a helmet, the man died from his injuries at the scene, said Sgt....
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly lit a Molotov cocktail inside a Millcreek Savers store, stole some merchandise, and then fled in a reportedly stolen truck. The dangerously bizarre incident occurred at about 11:40...
DRAPER, Utah —After a crash in which her ex was suspected of driving under the influence and her daughter was left with a traumatic brain injury, a mother said this week that she was seeking potential changes to state law surrounding what rights a parent has while a criminal case is making its way through the justice system.
Two people were arrested after police say they were caught with a ghost gun in a car they were riding in. The discovery was made following a chase Sunday on the Northern State Parkway. The driver crashed and then ran off. The two passengers, Patrice Gordon, of Selden, and Landre...
BLACKFOOT, Idaho, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. Friday, involving two Idaho drivers and a driver from Morgan, Utah, is under investigation by Idaho State Police. The crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 98, north of Blackfoot, according to an ISP...
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Salt Lake County on Saturday. Officials said the fire, later officially named the Marina Fire, was reported just before 7 p.m. near the Great Saltair. It was burning between the frontage road and the shores of the Great Salt Lake.
