Thursday night playoff softball roundup: Sanger avenges Game 1 loss against Kennedale; Krum explodes for a resounding 18-0 win

Sanger avenged its Tuesday loss to Kennedale with a resounding 11-1 win in Game 2 on Thursday night, keeping the Indians’ playoff hopes alive.

Leala Kloewer struck out nine and allowed just a hit and an unearned run with one walk during her five-inning start for Sanger, while Piper Lindlau did the heavy lifting at the plate with four RBIs.

It will be a win-or-go-home situation for the Indians on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Krum 18, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

The Lady Bobcats exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning to help propel them to a win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis in their opening game of the bi-district round on Thursday.

Kinley Johnson, Addison Martindale, and Abby Seitzinger each collected three RBIs for Krum, with Kennedy Brooks driving in two runs as well. In the circle, Gracie Riney was electric with 12 strikeouts across five innings, surrendering just a hit and a walk.

Aledo 13, Ryan 3

Ryan didn’t have the start to the playoffs it was hoping for against Aledo on Thursday, as the Raiders found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided final score of 13-3.

Aledo jumped to a quick 9-0 lead by the end of the third inning and the Raiders could never quite recover, despite showing signs of life in the fourth inning with a two-run double and an RBI single in the fifth.