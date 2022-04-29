ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, TX

Thursday night playoff softball roundup: Sanger avenges Game 1 loss against Kennedale; Krum explodes for a resounding 18-0 win

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Sanger avenged its Tuesday loss to Kennedale with a resounding 11-1 win in Game 2 on Thursday night, keeping the Indians’ playoff hopes alive.

Leala Kloewer struck out nine and allowed just a hit and an unearned run with one walk during her five-inning start for Sanger, while Piper Lindlau did the heavy lifting at the plate with four RBIs.

It will be a win-or-go-home situation for the Indians on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Krum 18, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

The Lady Bobcats exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning to help propel them to a win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis in their opening game of the bi-district round on Thursday.

Kinley Johnson, Addison Martindale, and Abby Seitzinger each collected three RBIs for Krum, with Kennedy Brooks driving in two runs as well. In the circle, Gracie Riney was electric with 12 strikeouts across five innings, surrendering just a hit and a walk.

Aledo 13, Ryan 3

Ryan didn’t have the start to the playoffs it was hoping for against Aledo on Thursday, as the Raiders found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided final score of 13-3.

Aledo jumped to a quick 9-0 lead by the end of the third inning and the Raiders could never quite recover, despite showing signs of life in the fourth inning with a two-run double and an RBI single in the fifth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

UHS girls host softball bi-district competition

The Uvalde Lobos were to play the Hondo Owls in Class 4A bi-district softball competition at the Uvalde High School softball field last night. Game two of a best-of-three-game playoff series, and possibly game three were to be played. Results from last night’s action will be reported in a future...
UVALDE, TX
KTSM

Friday’s High School Softball Bi-District Playoff scores and highlights

Class 6A Americas vs. Abilene High Abilene High defeats Americas, 8-7 in Game 1 (Thursday) Americas defeats Abilene High, 4-2 in Game 2 Americas defeats Abilene High, 9-3 in Game 3 (Americas advances to Area Round) Pebble Hills vs. Midland High Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 6-1 in Game 1 (Wednesday) Midland High defeats Pebble […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Krum, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Sanger, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kennedale, TX
Spencer Evening World

Lady Patriots earn WIC wins over Clovers, Tiger Cubs

The Owen Valley varsity softball team went 2-1 on the week, earning conference wins over Cloverdale and Greencastle and falling to Class 1A, third-ranked Clay City. On Tuesday, the Patriots defeated Cloverdale 8-1. The two teams were tied going into the bottom of the third when Taylor Monroe singled on a fly ball to...
CLAY CITY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Brooks
Person
Ryan
Denton Record-Chronicle

Guyer's KyeRon Lindsay commits to Georgia

Guyer forward KyeRon Lindsay announced on Twitter over the weekend that he has committed to Georgia after de-committing from UNLV in April. The District 5-6A MVP visited Athens on Friday and wasted little time making a decision to play for the Bulldogs. It was a choice primarily made for his family.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

North Crowley High School abuzz after Cowboys draft alum Tyler Smith

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - By Texas high school football standards, Panther Stadium at North Crowley High School may be one of the more modest places you'll find lit up on a Friday night.The turf field has purple endzones and a logo at midfield. The home side bleachers extend 100 yards down the west sideline. You won't find any wrap-around concourses, second decks or massive scoreboards.What NCHS does have now though, that not many area programs can claim, is an recent alumnus who will be playing football 20 miles to the east at AT&T stadium this fall, and one who the...
CROWLEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#For Against#Sanger Avenged#Indians#Aledo 13
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy