(Omaha) Guthrie Center native Jim Flanery is the head women’s basketball coach at Creighton. We tell his story this week on “Why I Coach.”. Flanery played for Creighton and was a philosophy major. He initially planned on going to law school, but…”I was thinking I was going to go to law school. I had kind of decided that was the path I was going to take and I couldn’t quite commit to it. I said ‘I’ll take a year and figure it out’ and I got into some volunteer coaching and put off law school a year. I just couldn’t quite commit to it again and got this volunteer coaching thing and did it another year and that’s sort of where I took off.”

