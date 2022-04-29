ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Yeardley Love’s family testifies in civil case against Huguely

By Dryden Quigley
WHSV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of Yeardley Love is sharing with a Charlottesville jury the pain they’ve endured since her murder in 2010. Yardley’s family members took the stand in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, April 28, as part of a more than $30 million civil suit against her...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. Monday evening, the jury awarded $15 million in compensatory damages to Sharon and Lexie Love, Yeardley Love’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Civil Case#Wvir#The One Love Foundation
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WHSV

Legal Aid Justice offering advice to people facing eviction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has announced it will stop taking new applications on May 15. Now, the Legal Aid Justice Center is trying to help people who may be facing eviction. “The main thing we are trying to get out right now is you can...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy