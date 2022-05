Alvernia University has named Dr. Travis Berger (College of Business, Communication and Leadership), Dr. Elizabeth Matteo (College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences), Dr. Patricia Reger (College of Health Sciences) and Dr. Rodney Ridley (College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) as the inaugural deans that will lead the academic affairs for the university’s new four-college structure.

COLLEGES ・ 24 DAYS AGO