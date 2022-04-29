ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Funeral notices — April 29, 2022

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

BOVE — Thomas W. Bove, 88, on Dec. 15, 2021. Services 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by the Bottini Funeral home, 120 W, Embargo St. Contributions to St. John’s Endowment Fund, the Capitol Arts Complex, or to a charity of...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

June M. (West) Paprocki

June M. Paprocki, 94, of Rome, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home. She was born in Rome on July 3, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Marguerite (Pfieffer) West, Sr. She was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. June worked...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announce recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Aaron J. Choquette, 28, of Camden, was charged in Florence on April 27 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. • Joshua D. Montes Banegas, 19, of Dolgeville, was charged...
Romesentinel.com

Willam R. Knudsen

On Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, William “Bill” R. Knudsen, 67, went peacefully to be with the Lord. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, brother, uncle, friend and most importantly “Poppy” to his loving family. Anyone that knew him knew that Bill was the true definition of a family man. His family was the center of his being. He always made his daily phone calls and visits to make sure everyone was fine and that no one needed anything. He was always everyone’s go-to for anything. His grandchildren were the lights of his life. He always made time for them and they were his first priority. He enjoyed his visits with his grandkids, watching them play sports, or helping them fix their trucks. Bill was a religious man who was often seen at St. John’s Church throughout the week. He was a true believer in doing what was right and demonstrated this by always trying to help others, especially the less fortunate. He always would say to his children and grandchildren, “Make sure you say your prayers.” He often would say how grateful and blessed he was by God, as he would point upward to the sky.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Theresa A. Doherty

Theresa A. Doherty, 76, of Lee, passed away on April 25, 2022, at Rome Health, following a brief illness. She was born on July 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Dawly Williams. Theresa attended Whitesboro High School and on September 5, 1970, was united in marriage to Michael S. Doherty. Theresa was a talented homemaker who loved to take care of her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, along with plastic canvas.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Oriskany, NY
City
Waterville, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Canastota, NY
City
Sherrill, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
Utica, NY
Obituaries
Romesentinel.com

Federal COVID-19 map recommends masks for many upstate counties

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its most recent advisory on COVID-19 levels is urging the wearing of masks in nearly 40 counties in New York, including most of Upstate New York, including the Mohawk Valley region. In its updated COVID Community Levels map on Thursday, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Romesentinel.com

Volleyball match to aid people of Ukraine

ONEIDA — Holy Cross Academy, Spirit of Hope Catholic Community, and members of the area community are invited to attend or compete in a volleyball match to benefit the people of Ukraine at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at the Oneida Rec Center, 217 Cedar St. in Oneida. Team...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

House of the Good Shepherd to host Business After Hours

UTICA — The House of the Good Shepherd will host the Chamber’s May Business After Hours on Thursday, May 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 17 Herkimer Road, Utica. Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce officials said the House of the Good Shepherd have led the way in changing children’s lives since 1872.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Beer pitches RFA past West Genesee

Senior Laina Beer tossed a complete game three-hitter as the Rome Free Academy softball team defeated host West Genesee 4-1 on Saturday in a non-league game. Beer allowed one earned run, no walks and struck out 13. Lauren Dorfman and Adrianna Varano each had an RBI triple and scored a...
ROME, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Romesentinel.com

RFA baseball falls on the road to C-NS

Cicero-North Syracuse scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 12-3 win over Rome Free Academy on Friday in Cicero. Rome had a run in the second inning and two more in the sixth. Marco Sparace had two RBIs and two walks for RFA....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police welcome new recruits

UTICA — Ten new Utica Police Department recruits were sworn into service Friday morning during a ceremony at Utica City Hall. The nine men and one woman began their police academy training on Monday, which will consist of 26 weeks of classroom and hands-on training. Upon graduation from the police academy, they will then see 12 weeks of field training with a veteran police officer.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy