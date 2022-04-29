Funeral notices — April 29, 2022

On Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, William “Bill” R. Knudsen, 67, went peacefully to be with the Lord. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, brother, uncle, friend and most importantly “Poppy” to his loving family. Anyone that knew him knew that Bill was the true definition of a family man. His family was the center of his being. He always made his daily phone calls and visits to make sure everyone was fine and that no one needed anything. He was always everyone’s go-to for anything. His grandchildren were the lights of his life. He always made time for them and they were his first priority. He enjoyed his visits with his grandkids, watching them play sports, or helping them fix their trucks. Bill was a religious man who was often seen at St. John’s Church throughout the week. He was a true believer in doing what was right and demonstrated this by always trying to help others, especially the less fortunate. He always would say to his children and grandchildren, “Make sure you say your prayers.” He often would say how grateful and blessed he was by God, as he would point upward to the sky.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO