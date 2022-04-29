ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent recall alert is issued for some of Australia's most popular sunscreens - including Cancer Council and Nivea products - over 'cancer' chemical

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A number of popular sunscreens have been recalled after low levels of a potentially cancer-causing chemical were detected.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday issued the recall notice for nine batches of sunscreens across six products.

The products include popular Cancer Council SPF50 sunscreens as well as NIVEA, Baby Bum and Coconut Beach brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KLBr_0fOHKDzk00
These six popular Australian sunscreen products (pictured) have been recalled by the TGA

The alert came because benzene - a human carcinogen that can cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure - was detected.

'Benzene is not an ingredient in sunscreens but can be a contaminant in raw materials used in the manufacturing process,' the TGA said in a statement.

Customers who have any of the affected products are advised to return it to the place of purchase or contact the supplier.

The sunscreens being recalled include:

  • Cancer Council Sensitive Sunscreen SPF50+ 110mL (Tube), batch number 1103178.
  • Cancer Council Sensitive Sunscreen SPF50+ 200mL (Pump), batch number 1099751.
  • NIVEA Sun Protect & Moisture SPF30 Lotion 200ml, batch number 12640440-BN.
  • NIVEA Sun Protect & Moisture SPF50+ Roll On 65ml, batch number 12669940BN.
  • SPF 50+ Lotion Spray Coconut Beach 200ml, batch numbers 104263, 1104743 and 1104264.
  • Baby Bum Mineral SPF50+ Lotion 88mL, batch numbers N1118B and N1118C.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

