Christina Ricci gives Wednesday Addams role credit for shaping her life while promoting new thriller

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Christina Ricci gave her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family credit for shaping her life on Thursday during a talk show visit.

The 42-year-old actress discussed her breakout role while promoting her new supernatural thriller Monstrous on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy, 47, shared a still of 'baby Christina Ricci' from The Addams Family and asked if she fell in love with movies when she did it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDAAo_0fOHK51B00
Child actor: Christina Ricci gave her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film The Addams Family credit for shaping her life on Thursday during a talk show visit

'I did. I think The Addams Family, one, those movies were so sort of formative for my career. Because the first thing I did that was really successful was all about me being allowed to do something that was not conventional,' Christina said.

'So it really sort of shaped everything for me in so many ways and then also I remember I kind of fell into being a kid actor. It was brought to me, and then I was like, ''Okay, sure. I'll do this.'' But I had always planned on doing something different,' she added.

'And then I remember I was 13, and I was walking on the Paramount lot and shooting Addams Family 2. And they were shooting Coneheads next door, and then Frazier was over here. And I was like, "Yeah, you know what, I think I I'm gonna do this for the rest of my life'',' Christina said.

'Really? ...You figured it out right then and there,' said an incredulous Jimmy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003bmA_0fOHK51B00
Breakout role: Jimmy Fallon shared a still of 'baby Christina Ricci' from The Addams Family and asked if she fell in love with movies when she did it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqJ5Z_0fOHK51B00
New movie: The 42-year-old actress discussed playing Wednesday while promoting her new supernatural thriller Monstrous on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

'Yeah, it was such an incredible experience,' Christina said.

Christina said she's currently filming the horror comedy series Wednesday as a regular on the Netflix series.

'Yes, it's Tim Burton. And it's young Wednesday, teenage Wednesday in school,' Christina said of the series starring Jenna Ortega, 19, as Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1an53K_0fOHK51B00
Netflix series: Christina said she's currently filming the horror comedy series Wednesday as a regular on the Netflix series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPgrN_0fOHK51B00
Teenage version: 'Yes, it's Tim Burton. And it's young Wednesday, teenage Wednesday in school,' Christina said of the series starring Jenna Ortega, 19, as Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMNVv_0fOHK51B00
Teenage epiphany: Christina said she was age 13 when she had an epiphany about being a lifelong actor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1htrqB_0fOHK51B00
Black comedy: Judith Malina, Christina, Raul Julia, Carel Struycken, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Jimmy Workman are shown in a promo still for The Addams Family

'The only thing I can tell you about my character is that I do not play Wednesday,' Christina added.

Christina gushed about Jenna and her version of Wednesday based on the character created by American cartoonist Charles Addams.

'Amazing. She's so good. So good and so wonderful to work with and her Wednesday is like really an incredible great, modern take,' Christina said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liNer_0fOHK51B00
Only thing: 'The only thing I can tell you about my character is that I do not play Wednesday,' Christina said of her regular role in the upcoming Netflix series

Jimmy noted that both she and Jenna started their careers as child actors.

'Well, I always loved working with adults who had been child actors because there is this unspoken, kind of, thing we all know. It is really weird but it does work out that way,' Christina said.

Monstrous starring Christina and child actor Santino Barnard as a mother and son fleeing her abusive ex-husband will be released in theaters and made available on-demand on May 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ORaY_0fOHK51B00
High praise: Christina gushed about Jenna and her version of Wednesday based on the character created by American cartoonist Charles Addams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8TrO_0fOHK51B00
Coming soon: Monstrous starring Christina and child actor Santino Barnard as a mother and son fleeing her abusive ex-husband will be released in theaters and made available on-demand on May 13

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
