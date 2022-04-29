American Idol winner Laine Hardy says he has been issued a warrant by Louisiana State University police over 'allegations' and will cooperate with authorities

American Idol winner Laine Hardy on Thursday said on his Facebook page that he is cooperating with an investigation from the Louisiana State University Police Department, who have issued a warrant against him.

'Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,' the singer, 21, said in the post.

He continued: 'I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.

'However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.'

An LSU official confirmed to WAFB that there is an ongoing probe involving the entertainer, but did not give any further details.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard told The Advocate on Thursday that more information in the probe would be released to the public on Friday.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native rose to prominence in 2019 when he won the TV competition's 17th season.

Hardy was seen last year performing on an episode of The Bachelorette

The country music singer made headlines last fall when he played a benefit for Volunteer Louisiana and The Louisiana Museum Foundation in the French Quarter in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the AP reported.

The performance was to commemorate the release of his first album, Here’s To Anyone.

Hardy said at the time, 'Hurricane Ida hit hard in my home state. So many people have been impacted and we wanted to find a way to help. I can’t think of a better way to spend my birthday than playing a show for everyone.'

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said: 'He could have celebrated the release of his first album anywhere, but chose to celebrate at the New Orleans Jazz Museum because of his love of this state, the people and our unique culture.

'His desire to help his fellow Louisianans and bring awareness to the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida truly shows the outstanding character of this young man, and further exemplifies why we are fortunate to have him represent our state.'