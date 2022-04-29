Moment one of the world’s biggest boxing promoters tries to convince Jake Paul to take on Sonny Bill Williams – as he also angles for footy megafight with Paul Gallen

British sports promoter Eddie Hearn has engineered some of the biggest fight nights in world history, and now the global boxing promoter has his sights set on making an international megafight between Sonny Bill Williams and Jake Paul happen.

Footage posted by iFL TV this week showed a behind-the-scenes conversation between Hearn and Paul where the promoter urges the internet stay to take on the rugby star in Australia.

'You know the fight for you? Sonny Bill Williams. In Australia, on a Sunday afternoon,' Hearn tells Paul.

Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren. Sonny Bill Williams could be next on the menu

'Prime time here in the US, huge global audience from rugby and it's a good fight, he's a bit bigger than you.'

'Is he a heavyweight?' Paul asks.

'He is, but I reckon he can come down … I reckon he could make cruiser.'

Hearn is the chairman of Matchroom and has made some of the biggest bouts in the world happen including Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua II in Saudi Arabia and Canelo Álvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders in Texas, which broke the record for an indoor boxing event with 73,126 fans packing into AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Most recently Hearn has promoted Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden this Sunday, the biggest women's boxing bout of all time.

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul pose for photos during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor Press Conference at Madison Square Garden

Now he plans to visit Australia for the first time with a showpiece event to be held in the second half of the year. His primary goal is to finally make the much-hyped Paul Gallen v Williams fight happen, but Paul is firmly on the radar, which would put Williams, Australia and New Zealand on the global stage.

Paul has a 5-0 record at cruiserweight and has signalled a return to the ring in August with six names on his hit list, including Williams.

The American might be a bit confused over where Sonny Bill Williams is from, as he wants to target an 'Australian' boxer. Even if Williams hails from New Zealand, he remains firmly on Paul's hit list.

'I think we both have bright careers ahead of us and at some point I do see us getting in the ring together and handling it,' Paul told Mirror Fighting in New York.

Hearn said Williams was on the right track after linking up with Andy Lee and Tyson Fury in the UK for his most recent camp. But Hearn said the former All Black needs to make a decision between whether he was a boxer or rugby player and the Gallen fight remains the priority.

Sonny Bill Williams recently dismantled AFL champion Barry Hall in their boxing bout

'I think Jake likes it because it's an international fight; and how good is Sonny Bill Williams? Andy Lee has done a great job, but there's the conversation or debate of is he a fighter or is he a rugby player,' Hearn said.

'He's certainly putting the time and effort in, and it was a great performance last time out, but I guess the fight is to make Sonny Bill versus [Paul] Gallen.

'That's the fight for Down Under. But if that can't get made – I know Gallen has a fight coming up – maybe the Jake Paul fight is one we could have some fun with.'

Hearn has identified Sonny Bill Williams as the ideal candidate to fight Jake Paul in Australia

Footy fans will be salivating at the news that Hearn wants to make Gallen vs Williams a reality.

The former NRL stars have independently forged strong professional boxing careers and Gallen has repeatedly called upon Williams to meet him in the ring.

However, it has not happened to date and Gallen said his time in the ring will be drawing to a close soon at the request of his family.

And Hearn wants Gallen vs Williams to be on that card.

Paul Gallen fights Justis Huni during their Australian heavyweight title fight last June

'There have been a few talks with the management of Gallen and Sonny Bill Williams,' Hearn told The Daily Telegraph.

'It is hard for me to gauge how big that fight would be. But it is a lot of money, a lot of money. I haven’t given up, definitely not.

'If we can penetrate the market with a big fight like that it is definitely something we would consider. But we don’t represent either (fighter).

'We’re just a promoter that has significant investment from a broadcaster to go into that territory. And that would be a fight that does significant numbers for [global sports subscription video streaming service] DAZN for example, and us. It would make a major splash. So you never know.'

Gallen has long waited for his shot at Williams. Hearn could finally deliver him that opportunity

Gallen has repeatedly pushed for the bout to happen, at the right price.

'Sonny Bill is the only guy we have ever said we wanted and it has escalated from there. We'll see what happens,' Gallen said recently.

'I'm hoping we can do it. I'm ready to do it. It has to happen in the near future.'

However Williams has remained cagey about the likelihood of the bout happening and believes he holds the greater profile of the two fighters.

'I feel like I'm the A-side of the situation,' Williams said following his commanding victory over Barry Hall.

'We'll just have to sit down and talk and see what happens. When and where, I'm not sure, but we'll be talking soon. I'm not fussed if it happens or not but he's always been part of that talk, to be part of that boxing journey so we'll see what happens.