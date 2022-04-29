ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello is a wonder in white dress while joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa at Hispanic Federation Gala in New York

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Camila Cabello and Lin-Manuel Miranda attended the Hispanic Federation Gala at the Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old hitmaker and the 42-year-old playwright posed for several photos together while spending time at the annual event, which served to highlight achievements made by various individuals and groups.

This year's event marks the first time that it has been held in-person ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFMWY_0fOHHvQZ00
Showing up: Camila Cabello and Lin-Manuel Miranda attended the Hispanic Federation Gala at the Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday evening

Cabello opted for a flowing white sleeved dress that covered much of her shapely form during the evening.

The Havana singer paired her outfit with a near-matching set of thigh-high heeled shoes as she posed for a set of photos.

The Latin Grammy-winning performer accessorized with several rings and a set of earrings, all of which added a bit of extra glam to her look for the gala.

Her voluminous brunette hair cascaded onto her shoulders and chest and contrasted perfectly with the bright tone of her clothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmSd5_0fOHHvQZ00
Dressed to the nines: Cabello opted for a flowing white sleeved dress that covered much of her shapely form during the evening

Cabello is currently set to receive the Premio Orgullo prize, which is the highest distinction that the Hispanic Federation can bestow upon an individual.

According to Al Dia, the distinction is given to 'Latinos who bring pride to the community and demonstrate excellence in their respective fields.'

The performer has become well known for her charitable efforts, and she has partnered with several philanthropic organizations in the past.

The hitmaker, who was born in Cuba, has also brought awareness to various issues related to immigration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5rZ5_0fOHHvQZ00
Sharp-dressed man: Miranda kept it classy in a black jacket and a slim-fitting pair of trousers during the gala

Miranda kept it classy in a black jacket and a slim-fitting pair of trousers during the gala.

The In The Heights actor also rocked a dark gray button-up shirt and leather shoes.

His wife Vanessa stood out in a gorgeous sleeved yellow dress that contrasted well with her husband's outfit.

The attorney also wore an elegant pair of dark beige high-heeled shoes and a lovely set of earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45w3Yq_0fOHHvQZ00
Ooh la la! His wife Vanessa stood out in a gorgeous sleeved yellow dress that contrasted well with her husband's outfit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJGVu_0fOHHvQZ00
Dressed for the occasion: The Hispanic Federation's president, Frankie Miranda, opted for a navy blue tuxedo jacket and a jet-black pair of pants

Her gorgeous brunette locks were tied back into a tight bun while she spent time at the event.

The Hispanic Federation's president, Frankie Miranda, opted for a navy blue tuxedo jacket and a jet-black pair of pants.

Lin-Manuel previously spoke about his past work in philanthropy during an interview with Town & Country, where he recalled working with his family members during their younger days.

'We'd go to the projects on 10th Avenue, and we'd start at the top of the building and ring doorbells until we got to the bottom of the building,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vurs6_0fOHHvQZ00
Good company: The hitmaker and the playwright were seen posing next to each other for a photo during one point of the gala

