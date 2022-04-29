ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Met Police officer will appear in court today after being charged with rape while he was off duty

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A serving Metropolitan Police officer will appear in court today charged with rape after he allegedly attacked a victim while off duty.

PC Ireland Murdock allegedly committed the assault on September 25 last year in Lambeth, South London, and he was arrested on January 11 this year.

The officer, who has been suspended, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court today. The force said his alleged victim is being supported by specialist officers.

Scotland Yard said that its Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have both been informed.

More to follow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X66Qn_0fOHHuXq00
The New Scotland Yard building in London is pictured

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man, 32, appears in court charged with raping and murdering his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, then killing her brother, 13, mother and friend, 11, at sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing. Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five police officers could face the sack over Bianca Williams stop and search

Five police officers could face the sack over the stop and search of two athletes who were driving through London with their baby.Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Wednesday that an acting police sergeant and four police constables will all face a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing over the incident involving British sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo Dos Santos.Footage of the search on July 4 2020, during which the couple were handcuffed, was widely shared on social media, and later Ms Williams accused the police of having racially profiled the pair.After the search, details of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Scotland Yard#Metropolitan Police#South London#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Family of black man, 20, who was shot and stabbed to death as he rode his bike in Peckham seven years ago accuse Met Police of racism over failure to find his killers

The family of a young black man who was stabbed to death in London seven years ago have accused the Met Police of racism over their failure to find his killers. Ola Raji, 20, was gunned down and stabbed as he rode his cycle along an estate in Peckham, south London, near the centre founded in memory of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy