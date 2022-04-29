ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch emotional moment Alejandro Garnacho’s family cry behind Man Utd dugout as teen star comes on for debut vs Chelsea

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO left his family wiping away tears as he came on for his Manchester United debut against Chelsea on Thursday.

The 17-year-old has been named in the last four United matchday squads and came on for a one-minute cameo in the draw against Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIMGn_0fOHHtf700
Alejandro Garnacho made a short cameo against Chelsea for his Manchester United debut Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhhbl_0fOHHtf700
Garnacho senior wiped away his tears as he proudly watched on alongside his wife Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

But that made no difference to his proud mum and dad, who soaked in the special moment from behind the dugout.

Garnacho's mum filmed the event with a huge, beaming smile across her face.

Next to her the youngster's father applauded his son and was forced to wipe away tears of pride at Garnacho's achievement.

His parents may soon get used to seeing the winger feature at Old Trafford as he has a very bright future ahead of him.

Garnacho first announced himself onto the scene by scoring a fine goal for United under-18s in the FA Youth Cup in February.

That sparked attention onto the youngster with Argentina calling him up to their senior squad, where he trained alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

Garnacho was born in Madrid and has represented Spain at youth level but Argentina rate him very highly already and are keen to steal him away.

The wonderkid was called the "jewel" of Atletico Madrid's academy before making the switch to United.

And in Ralf Rangnick Garnacho has a manager who places trust in youth - with Anthony Elanga enjoying his breakthrough into the first-team under the German.

Erik ten Hag has also promoted several youngsters to the Ajax senior team in recent years, including Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

That means Garnacho could get plenty more first-team football once the Dutchman arrives as Ten Hag seeks to rebuild the club.

