Missoula, MT

Missoula Sheriff’s Deputy Cleared in Officer Involved Shooting

By Peter Christian
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 2 days ago
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Thursday evening stating that a coroner’s jury cleared a deputy of any wrongdoing after a Missoula man was shot to death in an incident that occurred on August 29, 2021. KGVO News spoke with MCSO Public Information...

94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

