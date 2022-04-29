Missoula Sheriff’s Deputy Cleared in Officer Involved Shooting

UPDATE: APRIL 27 AT 10:33 A.M. The following is a press release from the Sidney Police Department:. Lyndsee Colette Brewer, 51, was arrested on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 in Miles City. Montana in connection with the homicide of Christopher Arthur Wetzstein. On January 28, 2022, officers with the Sidney Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on the 900 block of 3rd Street NW after receiving a request for a welfare check for an individual who had failed to show up at work. The responding officers subsequently located a male subject, Christopher A. Wetzstein, age 50, deceased in his bed with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. An autopsy determined the manner of death to be a homicide with the cause of death due to the gunshot wound.

SIDNEY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO