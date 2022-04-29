Oakland County Party Rentals

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO