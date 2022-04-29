ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Party Rentals

By LaGrou
Oakland County Moms
Oakland County Moms
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oakland County Party Rentals – Companies that rent moonwalks, pony rides, bouncers, ice cream carts, stages, video game trucks, mobile petting zoos, party games, and more in Oakland County and Metro Detroit MI. Oakland County party rental places that handle everything from a child’s birthday party, to block...

www.oaklandcountymoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Counties with the worst commutes in Michigan

(STACKER) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

When is last freeze normally at your Ann Arbor, Detroit, Southeast Michigan locations?

The common time to fill your garden with frost-weary plants is Memorial Day weekend. But do we really have to wait that long around southeast Michigan?. To figure out our historical “safe from freezing date,” we should use the date when there is only a 10% chance of a 32-degree temperature. I don’t like the “average last freeze date,” as that means half of the years still have a freeze occur after that date. You can’t use that information to make any gardening decision other than you can’t plant yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Games#Parks And Recreation#Zoos#Mobile#Carnival Games#Metro Detroit Mi#Popsicle Brand Products
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
CBS Detroit

Mexican & Chinese Nationals In U.S. Illegally Arrested In Oakland County Drug Bust

(CBS DETROIT) – A Mexican and Chinese national are in jail tonight after a $1 million drug bust in Oakland County. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hong Yuan Li, 40, and Rosario Eduardo Trejo Quintero,44, after seizing 10 kilograms of cocaine, $3,600 in cash, and a handgun. The men were attempting to distribute $1 million worth of cocaine. Both men are in the country illegally and it’s raising some immigration concerns. The arrest happened on April 21, in Pontiac, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard did not release any details about how the investigation started. Both Li and Quintero are being held on a million-dollar bond. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oakland County Moms

Oakland Schools Technical Summer Camps 2022

Oakland Schools Technical Summer Camps – Skilled trades and technical career education day camp experiences in Pontiac, Clarkston, Royal Oak, and Wixom for 8th and 9th grade students. Comprehensive 1-week summer camps across a variety of fields to choose from are held at each of the four Oakland Schools...
WIXOM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Deputy Tortured, Shot, and Dumped His Dog in Saginaw Ditch

A deputy/corrections officer that used to work in Saginaw has been arrested and charged after he duct-taped and shot his rescue dog and then dumped him in a ditch. The dog (Habs) was an extremely friendly dog. So much so that he failed to become a therapy dog for veterans because he was too friendly for the program. Yes, the only problem with this stray/rescued dog was that he was too friendly.
SAGINAW, MI
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
Oakland County Moms

Detroit Zoo Dinosauria 2022

Detroit Zoo Dinosauria preview and info for the dinosaur exhibit at the Detroit Zoo. Enjoy the walking stroll through prehistoric times with animatronic dinosaurs, hands-on exhibits, photo ops, and more. Dinosauria takes place daily from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day weekend from 10a-5p daily. The 3-acre trail will simulate...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Monica Conyers to run for Wayne County executive, despite being banned from office

Former Detroit City Councilwoman Monica Conyers submitted a bid for the county's top office, despite a state law preventing her from holding public office. The former councilwoman pleaded guilty in 2009 to using her position on council and a city pension fund board to solicit bribes from businessmen seeking city contracts or pension deals. She spent three years in federal prison. State law bans officeholders convicted of a felony involving deceit and fraud from holding office for 20...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Belle Isle: Detroit, Michigan, Early 1900s

I've written about Belle Isle a few times...once about the island's abandoned golf course, the 1967 “Love-In”, the Snake Goddess of Belle Isle, and the old abandoned zoo. But now it's time to take a further look back and see what all the hubbub was about in the late 1800s-early 1900s, when Belle Isle was one of the top amusement parks (if not THE top) in Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

Oakland County Moms

Rochester, MI
753
Followers
695
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Oakland County Moms is a community resource for families in Oakland County and Metro Detroit, MI. Events, news, reviews, contests, things to do, and much more.

 https://www.oaklandcountymoms.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy