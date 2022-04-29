909 W Colter St

A new regional Indian restaurant is now open.Andy Hay/Unsplash. For lovers of world cuisines, it can often be difficult to find authentic restaurants that expertly duplicate the tastes, smells, and experiences of eating in other areas of the world. For one reason or another, recipes are often compromised, resulting in a dulled-down or altered eating experience. Thankfully, around metro Phoenix, there are a handful of ethnic food offerings crafted by individuals who have immersed themselves in the creation and preparation of these foods, often through years of living in those communities and then bringing their experience to the Valley to share. That is exactly what has happened once again with one of the latest restaurant openings, Biryani Pot.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO