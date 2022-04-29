ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber and Don Toliver embark on a snow trip that turns violent in the newly-released music video for their collaborative track Honest

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The official video for Justin Bieber's track Honest was released on his official YouTube channel on Thursday.

In the video, the 28-year-old hitmaker and his collaborator, Don Toliver, were seen enjoying a trip to the snow while spending time with their respective partners.

The idyllic excursion soon turns violent when numerous assailants attack the group as they enjoyed their winter vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnCQl_0fOHAreC00
New clip: The official video for Justin Bieber's track Honest was released on his official YouTube channel on Thursday

Bieber's video begins with him ominously staring at the camera while sporting a bright red ski mask.

The scene then changes to what appears to be a ski lodge, as he reels around while enjoying the snowy weather.

The performer later holds a snow globe, and the camera zooms in to show him riding a snowmobile with several of his friends.

He then begins singing the song's first lines while dancing around in an icy forest landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGvrb_0fOHAreC00
Interesting apparel: Bieber's video begins with him ominously staring at the camera while sporting a bright red ski mask
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4aGF_0fOHAreC00
Staying warm: The scene then changes to what appears to be a ski lodge, as he reels around while enjoying the snowy weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd9F7_0fOHAreC00
Making the most of the weather: The performer later holds a snow globe, and the camera zooms in to show him riding a snowmobile with several of his friends

Bieber goes on to sing the line 'you kept it real with me from jump' while his love interest in the clip hangs onto him as they rode their snowmobile.

After Don Toliver, 27, spent a bit of time behind his vehicle's handlebars, the singer was seen getting intimate with his partner.

The Baby singer offered a slight moment of clarity while looking directly into the camera and crooning the lines 'you're my safe haven/I need it all alone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PeO6_0fOHAreC00
Starting off strong: Bieber goes on to sing the line 'you kept it real with me from jump' while his love interest in the clip hangs onto him as they ride their snowmobile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPSsr_0fOHAreC00
Loved-up: After Don Toliver, 27, spent a bit of time behind his vehicle's handlebars, the singer was seen getting intimate with his partner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWao6_0fOHAreC00
Devoted: The Baby singer offered a slight moment of clarity while looking directly into the camera and crooning the lines 'you're my safe haven/I need it all alone'

He was later seen hanging out with the rapper while expressing: 'And you my dime piece/and I can't take less than one.'

Bieber was also featured in a quick-fire montage of affectionate shots with his love interest before they sped off on their snowmobile, and he noted: 'I look straight in your eyes/holy matrimony.'

The performer and Toliver later danced together on an icy lake, and several formations sprouted up from underneath its surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1lw0_0fOHAreC00
Making it clear: He was later seen hanging out with the rapper while expressing: 'And you my dime piece/and I can't take less than one'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jo1b_0fOHAreC00
Good friends: The performer and Toliver later danced together on an icy lake, and several formations sprouted up from underneath its surface
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEvFg_0fOHAreC00
Doing his thing: Bieber was also featured in a quick-fire montage of affectionate shots with his love interest before they sped off on their snowmobile

The pair and their respective love interests went on to stop their respective snowmobiles during their outing, and they came upon the corpse of a man who had succumbed to hypothermia.

Another individual hopped out from the bushes behind the dead man and began firing at the group, although Bieber's partner returned fire.

The pair later defended themselves against several other assailants while dancing in the video's snowy landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wggtL_0fOHAreC00
Odd discovery: The pair and their respective love interests went on to stop their respective snowmobiles during their outing, and they came upon the corpse of a man who had succumbed to hypothermia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKcTW_0fOHAreC00
Springing into action: Another individual hopped out from the bushes behind the dead man and began firing at the group, although Bieber's partner returned fire

At one point, Toliver delivered the lines 'Hey Justin B/I know you don't do this often/But this here sneak and geek.'

Bieber notably defended himself against an assailant while jumping through the air, and a bullet was later seen making its way into an individual's chest.

Although the Sorry songwriter was eventually shot in the thigh, the rapper offered him what appeared to be a joint, and he took a long drag while lying in the snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEIn1_0fOHAreC00
Not messing around: The pair later defended themselves against several other assailants while dancing in the video's snowy landscape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee6i6_0fOHAreC00
Taking care of it: Although the Sorry songwriter was eventually shot in the thigh, the rapper offered him what appeared to be a joint, and he took a long drag while lying in the snow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7ak2_0fOHAreC00
Chilling out: The pair and their respective partners went on to spend time around a roaring campfire, where Toliver warmed his hands while the Grammy-winning performer enjoyed a bit more marijuana

The pair and their respective partners went on to spend time around a roaring campfire, where Toliver warmed his hands while the Grammy-winning performer enjoyed a bit more marijuana.

The video ended with an aerial shot of the party of four enjoying their time in the show.

Bieber's recently-released video for his track I Feel Funny was filmed during the production process of Honest's visuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeCcn_0fOHAreC00
Group activity: The video ended with an aerial shot of the party of four enjoying their time in the show

Comments / 0

