ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC strawweight star Joanna Jedrzejczyk inks new six-fight contract ahead of highly-anticipated rematch with Zhang Weili in June

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has put pen to paper on a new six-fight deal with the UFC and wants to see out her career with the organisation.

The former strawweight champion begins her new bumper deal with a highly anticipated rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 275 on June 11.

She told MMA Fighting: 'It's a multiple-fight deal. I always said that I want to retire in the UFC, and of course people would love to see me doing this or that after, but I feel like if I retired from MMA, I would retire from the UFC, the best MMA league in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yc21X_0fOH8A5q00
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (left) is preparing for a rematch with Zhang Weili after their epic first battle

'I don't want to go somewhere and fight for this bigger money. Money is not everything.

'I've saved enough money for myself, for my kids, for my grandkids probably, but it's not only about the money.

'You need to have this pride in you and you have to know what to do and how to prioritize some things. This is what I'm trying to do.

'I'm happy where I'm at right now,' Jedrzejczyk said. 'It's not only the money I can get for the fight, but also some bonuses and some exposure, how I can make some ways to make it work so I can get more connections, more business relationships.

'This is how I look at it. Every sponsorship deal that I sign, I don't look only at the numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz7hq_0fOH8A5q00
Jedrzejczyk says she would like to finish her career with the UFC having signed a new deal 

'I look at the exposure — how much money they want to invest, whether they want to put my face, my body, if it's going to be billboards, TV, media exposure.

'I always calculate and see these things. It's not just about the zeroes, it's about the investment from the other side. I'm very happy where I'm at right now.'

The former champion is regarded by many as one of the greatest female fighters to have graced the UFC.

She has stuttered in recent fights with two wins and two defeats in her last four.

A victory in the rematch with Weili will once again put her back in contention compete for the strawweight title later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Inks New Multi-Fight Deal With UFC

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk isn’t leaving the UFC anytime soon. Jędrzejczyk revealed during a recent interview with MMA Fighting that she has inked a new multi-fight deal with the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. She noted that, when the day comes for her to step away from MMA, she wants to retire as a UFC fighter.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 preview: ‘Font vs Vera’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., April 30, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Rob Font and Marlon Vera, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhang Weili
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera Odds And Best Bets

Tatsuro Taira (-235) vs. Carlos Candelario (+190) Gina Mazany (-185) vs. Shanna Young (+155) Natan Levy (-195) vs. Mike Breeden (+160) Gabe Green (-130) vs. Youhan Lainesse (+110) Alexandr Romanov (-3120) vs. Chase Sherman (+1170) Daniel De Silva (-130) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+110) UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Vera Main...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira reveals surprising gameplan for Justin Gaethje title fight: “I’ll exchange blows with the guy”

Charles Oliveira has a surprising gameplan for his upcoming title defense at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira is looking for his second title defense in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7 and in the lead-up to the fight, many expected the Brazilian’s game plan would be to get the fight to the ground. The champ has been dropped in his past two fights and with Gaethje having a ton of power, many think he would want to try and use his jiu-jitsu. Yet, in a recent interview, Oliveira suggested he is willing to stand and exchange shots with the challenger.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawweight#Combat#Ufc 275#Mma
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 post-fight press conference video live stream

UFC Vegas 53, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., April 30, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Report: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall expected to headline UFC London this July

The UFC’s return to England this coming July is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight clash pitting Curtis Blaydes against rising contender Tom Aspinall. This is according to a recent report by MMA Junkie as both heavyweights have verbally agreed to meet on July 23 from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Broadcast details have yet to be finalized.
UFC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy