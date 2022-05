One awesome One Piece cosplay has brought Reiju Vinsmoke back to the spotlight by showing off her "Poison Pink" Raid Suit look! The Whole Cake Island arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series might not have seemed like the most monumental arc at first as the Straw Hat crew had split up in order to save Sanji from the Charlotte and Vinsmoke Families before the events of the Wano Country arc, but that all changed with how much we got to learn about Sanji as a result. Because while fans were aware of his past, there were still many questions about his actual familial ties.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO