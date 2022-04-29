ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sTREM-1 promotes the phagocytic function of microglia to induce hippocampus damage via the PI3K"“AKT signaling pathway

By Li Lu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoluble triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells-1 (sTREM-1) is a soluble form of TREM-1 released during inflammation. Elevated sTREM-1 levels have been found in neuropsychiatric systemic lupus erythematosus (NPSLE) patients; yet, the exact mechanisms remain unclear. This study investigated the role of sTREM-1 in brain damage and its underlying mechanism. The...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Insufficient ablation induces E3-ligase Nedd4 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma progression by tuning TGF-Î² signaling

Thermal ablation is a main curative therapy for early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, insufficient ablation has been shown to promote HCC progression. E3 ligases have been approved to play important roles in malignant tumors. Whether E3 ligases are involved in HCC progression caused by insufficient ablation remains unclear. Herein, using RNA-sequencing coupled with an in vitro loss-of-function screen, we found that the E3 ligase Neuronal Precursor cell-expressed Developmentally Downregulated 4 (Nedd4) was upregulated in HCC insufficient ablation tissues and promoted HCC cells migration. The upregulation of Nedd4 was induced by METTL14-mediated N6-methyladenosine modification after sublethal heat treatment. Knockdown of Nedd4 inhibited HCC metastasis and growth in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, Nedd4 enhanced TGF-Î² signal transduction mediated tumor progression by directly binding to TGF-Î² type I receptor (TGFBR1) and forming K27-linked ubiquitin at Lysine 391. Additionally, the adverse effect on HCC of sublethal heat treatment was mediated by Nedd4. Clinically, high Nedd4 expression was positively correlated with aggressive tumor phenotypes and poor prognosis in HCC patients. Patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model confirmed this conclusion. Collectively, this study demonstrated that Nedd4 induced by insufficient ablation plays a crucial role in promoting HCC progression and provides a novel therapeutic target for HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

MEX3A promotes nasopharyngeal carcinoma progression via the miR-3163/SCIN axis by regulating NF-ÎºB signaling pathway

Mex-3 RNA Binding Family Member A (MEX3A) is an RNA-binding protein that plays complex and diverse roles in the development of various malignancies. However, its role and mechanism in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) remain undefined and were therefore evaluated in this study. By analyzing Gene Expression Omnibus data and using tissue microarrays, we found that MEX3A is significantly upregulated in NPC and negatively associated with prognosis. Notably, MEX3A depletion led to decreased cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but increased apoptosis in NPC cells in vitro, while inhibiting tumor growth in vivo. Using whole-transcript expression arrays and bioinformatic analysis, we identified scinderin (SCIN) and miR-3163 as potential downstream targets of MEX3A in NPC. The regulatory mechanisms of MEX3A, SCIN and miR-3163 were further investigated using rescue experiments. Importantly, SCIN depletion and miR-3163 inhibition reversed and rescued the oncogenic effects of MEX3A, respectively. Moreover, NF-ÎºB signaling inhibition reversed the oncogenic effects of both SCIN and MEX3A. In summary, our results demonstrate that MEX3A may promote NPC development and progression via the miR-3163/SCIN axis by regulating NF-ÎºB signaling, thus providing a potential target for NPC treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuronal pentraxin 2 is required for facilitating excitatory synaptic inputs onto spinal neurons involved in pruriceptive transmission in a model of chronic itch

An excitatory neuron subset in the spinal dorsal horn (SDH) that expresses gastrin-releasing peptide receptors (GRPR) is critical for pruriceptive transmission. Here, we show that glutamatergic excitatory inputs onto GRPR+ neurons are facilitated in mouse models of chronic itch. In these models, neuronal pentraxin 2 (NPTX2), an activity-dependent immediate early gene product, is upregulated in the dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons. Electron microscopy reveals that NPTX2 is present at presynaptic terminals connected onto postsynaptic GRPR+ neurons. NPTX2-knockout prevents the facilitation of synaptic inputs to GRPR+ neurons, and repetitive scratching behavior. DRG-specific NPTX2 expression rescues the impaired behavioral phenotype in NPTX2-knockout mice. Moreover, ectopic expression of a dominant-negative form of NPTX2 in DRG neurons reduces chronic itch-like behavior in mice. Our findings indicate that the upregulation of NPTX2 expression in DRG neurons contributes to the facilitation of glutamatergic inputs onto GRPR+ neurons under chronic itch-like conditions, providing a potential therapeutic target.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

UHMK1 aids colorectal cancer cell proliferation and chemoresistance through augmenting IL-6/STAT3 signaling

UHMK1, a serine/threonine kinase with a U2AF homology motif, is implicated in RNA processing and protein phosphorylation. Increasing evidence has indicated its involvement in tumorigenesis. However, it remains to be elucidated whether UHMK1 plays a role in the development of colorectal cancer (CRC). Here, we demonstrated that UHMK1 was frequently upregulated in CRC samples compared with adjacent normal tissue and high expression of UHMK1 predicted poor outcomes. Knockdown of UHMK1 by siRNAs restrained CRC cell proliferation and increased oxaliplatin sensitivity, whereas overexpression of UHMK1 promoted CRC cell growth and oxaliplatin resistance, suggesting that UHMK1 plays important oncogenic roles in CRC. Mechanistically, we showed that UHMK1 had a significant effect on IL6/STAT3 signaling by interacting with STAT3. The interaction of UHMK1 with STAT3 enhanced STAT3 activity in regulating gene transcription. Furthermore, we found that STAT3 could in turn transcriptionally activate UHMK1 expression in CRC cells. The complementary experiments for cell growth and oxaliplatin resistance indicated the interdependent relationship between UHMK1 and STAT3. Thus, these collective findings uncovered a new UHMK1/STAT3 positive feedback regulatory loop contributing to CRC development and chemoresistance.
CANCER
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY

