sTREM-1 promotes the phagocytic function of microglia to induce hippocampus damage via the PI3K"“AKT signaling pathway

Mex-3 RNA Binding Family Member A (MEX3A) is an RNA-binding protein that plays complex and diverse roles in the development of various malignancies. However, its role and mechanism in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) remain undefined and were therefore evaluated in this study. By analyzing Gene Expression Omnibus data and using tissue microarrays, we found that MEX3A is significantly upregulated in NPC and negatively associated with prognosis. Notably, MEX3A depletion led to decreased cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but increased apoptosis in NPC cells in vitro, while inhibiting tumor growth in vivo. Using whole-transcript expression arrays and bioinformatic analysis, we identified scinderin (SCIN) and miR-3163 as potential downstream targets of MEX3A in NPC. The regulatory mechanisms of MEX3A, SCIN and miR-3163 were further investigated using rescue experiments. Importantly, SCIN depletion and miR-3163 inhibition reversed and rescued the oncogenic effects of MEX3A, respectively. Moreover, NF-ÎºB signaling inhibition reversed the oncogenic effects of both SCIN and MEX3A. In summary, our results demonstrate that MEX3A may promote NPC development and progression via the miR-3163/SCIN axis by regulating NF-ÎºB signaling, thus providing a potential target for NPC treatment.
Comments / 0