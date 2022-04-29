ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo And Harry Styles At Coachella, John Mulaney And His Son, And More Things Celebs Shared On Instagram This Week

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eugHC_0fOGz6IM00

Here's what some of today's biggest celebs were up to this week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gHuC_0fOGz6IM00
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1. Lizzo joined Harry Styles on stage during his Coachella set.

Instagram: @lizzobeeating

2. Hailey Bieber talked about suffering a mini-stroke .

Hailey Bieber / instagram.com

3. Olivia Munn joked that her partner, John Mulaney , and their son, Malcolm, were equally impressed by a stuffed animal.

Instagram: @oliviamunn

4. Jameela Jamil shared how people reacted to her leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought it .

5. Misha Collins apologized for confusing people about his sexuality.

Misha Collins / instagram.com

6. Jessica Simpson was feeling green.

Jessica Simpson / instagram.com

7. Hilary Duff gave fans a sneak peek of what her flight to Hawaii looked — I mean sounded — like.

Hilary Duff / instagram.com

8. Kim Kardashian cuddled up with her Easter bunnies.

Kim Kardashian / instagram.com

9. Florence Pugh shared the pros and cons of having a furry friend.

Instagram: @florencepugh

10. Ethan Hawke hung out with his Moon Knight costars, Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy.

Ethan Hawke / instagram.com

11. Joe Jonas joked about Nick Jonas breaking up their band.

12. Halle Berry found the perfect jumpsuit.

Halle Berry / instagram.com

13. Anne Hathaway said when it comes to "coastal grandmother chic," she's not new to this, she's true to this.

Anne Hathaway / instagram.com

14. Gabrielle Union embraced her "lil' butt self."

15. Sydney Sweeney reunited with her Euphoria sister, Maude Apatow .

Instagram: @sydney_sweeney

16. Sarah Michelle Gellar responded to being Billie Eilish 's celebrity crush .

Fox / Sarah Michelle Gellar / instagram.com

17. Halsey shared some moments that put a smile on their face.

Instagram: @iamhalsey

18. And lastly, Simone Biles put her notifications on "do not disturb."

Simone Biles / instagram.com

Have a great weekend!

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Lizzo
Person
Misha Collins
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Halsey
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Oscar Isaac
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
John Mulaney
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oliviamunn 4#Elon Musk
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy