The Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. And presenting sponsor Valley Mall. Is bringing back Yakima's Taco Fest. The tacos will be located at Sarg Hubbard Park, Saturday(April 30th). From 10 Am to 7 Pm. This is also a 21 yr and older event. So if you're looking to get your taco fix. This is the place to be.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO