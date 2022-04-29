Dissertation Defense - Public and Social Policy

The white teacher, who has been placed on leave, told his class of mostly black students to pick seeds out of cotton and put on shackles during social studies lessons about slavery. The social studies teacher reportedly allowed White students in the class to throw their cotton away and refuse to take part in the activity. This incident came to light after a parent posted on social media that her daughter was confronted with the cotton-picking lesson Tuesday. Parents are now calling for the teacher’s firing and for his teaching license to be revoked.

EDUCATION ・ 3 HOURS AGO