ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Effects of conservation tillage strategies on soil physicochemical indicators and NO emission under spring wheat monocropping system conditions

By Jianyu Yuan
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the important greenhouse gas, nitrous oxide (N2O) has attracted much attention globally under climate change context. Agricultural practices are the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions. Nevertheless, scarcity of literature is available on the effects of different tillage measures on soil N2O emission under spring wheat (Triticum aestivum...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domain memory effect in the organic ferroics

Shape memory alloys have been used extensively in actuators, couplings, medical guide wires, and smart devices, because of their unique shape memory effect and superelasticity triggered by the reversible martensitic phase transformations. For ferroic materials, however, almost no memory effects have been found for their ferroic domains after reversible phase transformations. Here, we present a pair of single-component organic enantiomorphic ferroelectric/ferroelastic crystals, (R)- and (S)-N-3,5-di-tert-butylsalicylidene-1-(1-naphthyl)ethylamine SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). It is notable that not only can their ferroic domain patterns disappear and reappear during reversible thermodynamic phase transformations, but they can also disappear and reappear during reversible light-driven phase transformations induced by enol"“keto photoisomerization, both of which are from P1 to P21 polar space groups. Most importantly, the domain patterns are exactly the same in the initial and final states, demonstrating the existence of a memory effect for the ferroic domains in SA-NPh-(R) and SA-NPh-(S). As far as we are aware, the domain memory effect triggered by both thermodynamic and light-driven ferroelectric/ferroelastic phase transformations remains unexplored in ferroic materials. Thermal and optical control of domain memory effect would open up a fresh research field for smart ferroic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effects of breccia and water contents on the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials

Determining the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials is challenging because of the low strength of such materials, which affects field sampling, specimen preparation, and laboratory testing. We overcame this problem by preparing and testing mechanical properties of 132 artificial fault-core-zone specimens consisting of mixtures of breccia, sand, clay, and water. The unconfined compressive strength (UCS), elastic modulus (E), and penetration resistance value (PRV) of these fault-core-zone materials were measured, and the effects of breccia content and water content on mechanical properties were assessed. Results show that UCS is inversely proportional to breccia content and water content, and that E is inversely proportional to water content. Furthermore, the inverse relationship of UCS with water content varies with breccia content. UCS is proportional to both PRV and E, and the relationship for each varies with breccia content. High coefficients of determination (R2"‰="‰0.62"“0.88) between the parameters suggest that breccia content, water content, and PRV are potentially useful parameters for estimating the mechanical properties of fault core zones.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Ph#Soil Conservation#Soil Erosion#Soil Management#Soil Science#Soil N2o#Nts#Mbn
Nature.com

Efficacy of 0.01% low dose atropine and its correlation with various factors in myopia control in the Indian population

We aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of low-dose atropine compared to placebo in the Indian population and also to study the impact of various modifiable and non-modifiable factors on myopia progression (MP) and drug efficacy (DE). It was aÂ single-centre prospective placebo-controlled interventional study. 43 participants aged 6"“16Â years with progressive myopia received 0.01% atropine in the right eyes (treatment) and placebo in the left eyes (control) for 1-year. The main outcome measures were annual MP and axial length elongation (ALE) in treatment and control eyes and their percentage difference between two eyes (drug efficacy). Secondary outcome measures were the occurrence of any adverse events and the correlation of MP, ALE, and DE with various factors. 40 participants (80 eyes) completed the follow-up. After 1-year, MP was 0.25Â D (IQR 0.13"“0.44) and 0.69Â D (IQR 0.50"“1.0) (p"‰<"‰0.001) in treatment and control respectively (63.89% reduction) with respective ALE of 0.14Â mm (IQR 0.05"“0.35) and 0.32Â mm (IQR 0.19"“0.46) (p"‰<"‰0.001) (44.44% reduction). No adverse events were noted. Reduction in MP and ALE was statistically significant in all children irrespective of age-group, baseline MP, family history, screen-time, near and outdoor-time. The strongest determinants of annual MP were age (Treatment: r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.418, p"‰="‰0.007; Control: r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.452, p"‰="‰0.003) and baseline MP (Treatment: r"‰="‰0.64, p"‰="‰0.000; Control: r"‰="‰0.79, p"‰="‰0.000). Screen-time in control eyes was associated with greater ALE (r"‰="‰0.620, p"‰="‰0.042). DE was higher when outdoor time exceeded 2Â h/day (p"‰="‰0.035) while the efficacy was lower with prolonged near activities (p"‰="‰0.03), baseline fast-progressors (p"‰<"‰0.05) and history of parental myopia (p"‰<"‰0.05). 0.01% atropine is effective and safe in retarding MP and ALE in Indian eyes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Yield improvement of Gracilaria tenuistipitata by optimizing different aspects in coast of cox's bazar, Bangladesh

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08040-3, published online 09 March 2022. Faruque Hossain was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author contributions section now reads:. "S.M.B., M.A.A., M.A.Z.C., K.U.A. designed and executed this research. M.K.H. and M.A. reviewed this manuscript. M.A.S designed and reviewed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

N-methyladenosine (mA) methyltransferase METTL3-mediated LINC00680 accelerates osteoarthritis through mA/SIRT1 manner

Increasing evidence suggest the biological roles of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the bone disease, especially osteoarthritis (OA). However, the interaction of m6A and lncRNA in osteoarthritis is still unclear. Here, we found that a m6A-related lncRNA LINC00680 upregulated in the OA tissue and IL-1Î²-induced isolated primary chondrocytes. Functionally, in IL-1Î²-induced chondrocytes, silencing of LINC00680 recovered the proliferation and repressed the extracellular matrix (ECM) degradation. Mechanistically, m6A methyltransferase METTL3 combined tithe the m6A site of LINC00680 to up-regulate its expression. Moreover, LINC00680 interacted with SIRT1 mRNA through binding at m6A site on SIRT1 mRNA 3"²-UTR, thereby enhancing the stability of SIRT1 mRNA. Overall, these findings exhibited a role of LINC00680/m6A/SIRT1 mRNA complex in chondrocytes. Taken together, the present study intends to uncover the mechanism by which METTL3-mediated LINC00680 accelerates OA progression, which may provide novel insight for OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Rare and misincorporated DNA N-methyladenine is a hallmark of cytotoxic stresses for selectively stimulating the stemness and proliferation of glioblastoma cells

The entity of DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in mammals remains elusive and subsequently its roles in diseases are poorly understood. Here we exploited a bacterial DNA contamination-free and ultrasensitive UHPLC-MS/MS assay to reassess DNA 6mA in human glioblastomas and unveiled that DNA 6mA (~0.08"‰ppm) is extremely rare. By the use of two independent heavy stable isotope-labeling strategies, we further prove that the observed 6mA is solely generated by DNA polymerase-mediated misinocorporation. In vitro experiments point toward that the generation of misincorporated DNA 6mA is associated with the cellular stresses-caused release of RNA N6-methyladenine (m6A) nucleoside, which is profoundly inhibited by hypoxia milieu. Consistently, compared with normal brain tissues, DNA 6mA decreases in hypoxic human gliomas. Our data also strongly support that rare DNA 6mA rather than relatively abundant DNA 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is a hallmark of poor prognosis of IDH1/2 mutation-absent glioblastoma patients, reflecting the incidence of cytotoxic stresses and subsequent release of m6A nucleoside. The released m6A nucleoside may selectively preserve a subset of the glioblastoma cells and stimulate their stemness and proliferation. Noteworthily, demethylation-inhibiting IDH1 mutation increases the DNA 6mA content in human gliomas, but the depletion of the demethylase candidate ALKBH1 fails to do so, together suggesting the presence of other unknown 6mA demethylase for erasing misincorporated DNA 6mA. This is the first report on the identification of the misincorporated 6mA together with its origin and roles in diseases.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy