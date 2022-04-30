ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver’s Annual Watering Restrictions Go Into Effect Sunday

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hMlE_0fOGlw1l00

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver just released its watering rules for the summer. These go into effect on Monday. Denver Water says that even though mountain snowpack is in relatively good shape , the water collection areas ended the season below average.

Lawn watering is not allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents should also water no more than three days per week.

If you have a leaking sprinkler system, it must be repaired in 10 days. Broken sprinkler heads can waste up to 10 gallons a minute.

It’s also required to use a hose nozzle with a shutoff valve when washing your car.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Water#Water Waste#Sprinkler#Cbs4 Rrb
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain, Strong T-Storms And Even Snow Expected Sunday Night In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day on Sunday and the wind speeds will pick up out of the southwest. This is all out ahead of a storm approaching Colorado. It was located around Salt Lake City on Sunday morning. While the wind won’t be as strong as we saw with the last storm it will still help create critical fire danger in many areas. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large part of central and southern Colorado. A warm southerly flow of air ahead of the storm will push highs into...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Super Soaker Set For Monday

DENVER(CBS)- A moisture packed storm is pushing into Colorado for Monday. This system will deliver mountain snow and rare morning showers and thunderstorms over the Front Range and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) Thunderstorms will be ramping up overnight Sunday into Monday morning with a variety of different types of precipitation expected. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area and Front Range may see anywhere from a quarter of an inch to nearly an inch of rain during the day on Monday with most of that falling in the morning. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) There will be snow attached to the cold front many higher spots receiving anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range may have a bullseye for heavier snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for these spots thru noon on Monday for 5 to 10 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area may see light amounts of snow around town mixed in with the rain. With some accumulation in and near the foothills.  
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH - Colorado Springs watering restrictions start Sunday

14 adults and 7 children are getting help from the Red Cross after an apartment fire that was caused by smoking. Firefighters are reminding people to properly dispose of smoking materials, especially when the fire danger is so high. Suspect Raymond Apodaca was arrested in relation to the shooting on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Margaret Jackson

New housing key to metro Denver’s apartment affordability

(Robert Linder on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Apartments in metro Denver will only get scarcer and more expensive unless developers receive incentives to keep building them. Metro Denver’s apartment vacancy rate remains historically low at 4.3%, a 21.82% year-over-year decrease, according to the first-quarter Denver Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Survey conducted by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Colorado Economic Management Associates.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy