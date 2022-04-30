Denver’s Annual Watering Restrictions Go Into Effect Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver just released its watering rules for the summer. These go into effect on Monday. Denver Water says that even though mountain snowpack is in relatively good shape , the water collection areas ended the season below average.

Lawn watering is not allowed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents should also water no more than three days per week.

If you have a leaking sprinkler system, it must be repaired in 10 days. Broken sprinkler heads can waste up to 10 gallons a minute.

It’s also required to use a hose nozzle with a shutoff valve when washing your car.