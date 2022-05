In answer to a growing need for mental health awareness on the University of Delaware campus, key partners have joined together to form The Campus Coalition for Wellbeing and Mental Health (CCWBMH) to proactively support the emotional wellbeing of UD students, faculty and staff. The combined efforts of student and employee representatives with leadership from the Department of Student Life, the Office of Disability Support Services, the Department of Human Resources, the Office of Institutional Equity, and Employee Health and Wellbeing allow the CCWBMH to stay closely connected to the pulse of the full UD community, creating opportunities for collaboration and thoughtful strategy.

