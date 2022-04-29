ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Take Me to the River: New Orleans

By Peter Sobczynski
Roger Ebert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe influence and importance of New Orleans on American music cannot be denied. Jazz, R&B, funk, rock, zydeco, rap—there are precious few genres that have not been touched in some significant way by the influence of the city and its rich cultural history. It would seem to be impossible to make...

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy