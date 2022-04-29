Free summer concerts series bringing jazz, bluegrass, rock, and funk to parks across Lexington
Lexington’s division of Parks & Recreation has announced the schedule for four summer concert series, offering a variety of music genres in parks around Lexington for free starting in May.
“Summer concerts are back and bigger than ever! We often get feedback that people want more outdoor concerts,” said Amber Luallen, Superintendent of Cultural Arts & Events for Parks & Recreation. “We’ve turned things up to provide our largest summer concert schedule ever. It’s a great opportunity for people to get outside, have a picnic, enjoy local food vendors, and listen to amazing musicians.”
The first series, Big Band & Jazz, which has been going strong for over 40 years, will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater with concerts every Tuesday from May 17 – June 28, before moving to Ecton Park for the remainder of the series, July 5 – August 9. Starting shortly after will be the Northside Nights concert series, which debuted last year, and will run every other Friday at Castlewood Park, May 27 – September 2. Southland Jamboree returns to Moondance Amphitheater beginning June 2 and takes place every Thursday through September 1. Lastly the Summer Nights in Suburbia series will run every other Friday, June 3 – August 26 at Moondance Amphitheater.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULES
Big Band & Jazz at Moondance Amphitheater
Start time: 7 p.m.
May 17 - Young At Heart Big Band
May 24 - The MetroGnomes
May 31 - Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors
June 7 - DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra
June 14 - Walnut Street Ramblers
June 21 - Brass Impact
June 28 - Lexington Summer Concert Band
Big Band & Jazz at Ecton Park
Start time: 7 p.m.
July 5 - Miles Osland Little Big Band w/ Vince DiMartino
July 12 - Brett Evans Trombone Jazz Ensemble
July 19 - Ozmosis
July 26 - Tim Lake and the Blue Jazz Persuaders
August 2 - Uncle Sam's Bait Shop
August 9 - Osland/Dailiey Jazztet
Northside Nights at Castlewood Park
Start time: 6:30 p.m.
May 27 - Honeychild
June 10 - Positive Movement
June 24 - Special Sessions
July 8 - Benny J & Friends
July 22 - Elite 7
August 5 - One Sound
August 19 - TBA
September 2 - TBA
Southland Jamboree at Moondance Amphitheater
Start time: 7 p.m.
June 2 - Jim Hurst Bluegrass Band
June 9 - Fast Track
June 16 - Blue Eagle Band
June 23 - Custom Made Bluegrass
June 30 - Wolfpen Branch
July 7 - Maddie Murray and Darren Wasson Band
July 14 - Hammertowne
July 21 - Cane Run Bluegrass
July 28 - Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
August 4 - Olde Towne Project
August 11 - Don Rigsby
August 18 - Ida Clare
August 25 - New Coon Creek Girls Reunion
September 1 - Fenced In
Summer Nights in Suburbia at Moondance Amphitheater
Start time: 7 p.m.
June 3 - DJ Rice Band
June 17 - Lauren Mink Band
July 1 - Bedford Band
July 15 - Brother Smith
July 29 - Honeychild
August 12 - DeeOhGee
August 26 - NVRMND
