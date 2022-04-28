ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Kit Harington
Rose Leslie
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
TVLine

Goldbergs Renewed for Season 10 — Will Jeff Garlin's Murray Be Killed Off?

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s family time with The Goldbergs will continue: The long-running comedy has been renewed for Season 10, TVLine has learned. The series, of course, will return sans longtime cast member Jeff Garlin (aka patriarch Murray Goldberg), who exited the show in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that called for the actor’s departure. In subsequent episodes, pre-recorded dialogue and a body double was employed for Murray, with Garlin’s face superimposed in post-production. Star Wendi McLendon-Covey broke...
Fox News

'Jeopardy!' names Michael Davies permanent showrunner

"Jeopardy!" has made things official, naming Michael Davies its permanent showrunner. Davies announced in a "Jeopardy!" blog post Thursday that he accepted an offer from the show to become the permanent replacement for the ousted Mike Richards. "Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to...
Outsider.com

Several ‘Happy Days’ Stars Reunited on ‘Arrested Development’

Not many fans realize that two of our favorite Happy Days stars have gone on to become lawyers. Well, lawyers on the cult-classic comedy series Arrested Development, at least! And, as hard-core fans of the Jason Bateman-led series know, practicing law – or attempting to – isn’t the only manner in which stars from the hit classic television sitcom series have made appearances on Arrested Development, either.
Variety

‘Walking Dead’ Star Melissa McBride Exits Carol-Daryl Spinoff Series at AMC

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Melissa McBride is no longer going to star in a Daryl-Carol “Walking Dead” spinoff at AMC, Variety has confirmed. The show was originally announced in September 2020 with McBride and Norman Reedus set to star. The pair have long been praised for their characters’ onscreen chemistry, with Reedus and McBride currently being the only two cast members of the flagship show who have been onboard since Season 1. The spinoff will now focus solely on Daryl. “Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in ‘The...
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TVLine

The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Battle Temptation and a Mystical Threat in New Trailer

Click here to read the full article. “I can’t think clearly when I’m around you,” Tom Hiddleston says to Claire Danes in the trailer for The Essex Serpent, coming to Apple TV+ this May. The above sneak peek, which was released on Tuesday, teases a forbidden love between their characters as their English town faces a mysterious phenomenon that has left everyone scared and seeking someone to blame. Based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel, the Victorian England-set limited series centers on London widow Cora Seaborne (played by Danes), who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Matt Bomer's Showtime Series, Maisel Ups Reid Scott and More

Click here to read the full article. Matt Bomer is bringing a decades-spanning love story to life at Showtime, which has ordered Fellow Travelers, a limited series starring and executive-produced by the White Collar vet. Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, the drama is described as “an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington,” per Showtime. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TheWrap

Peacock Gives Pete Davidson Comedy Straight-to-Series Order

New comedy series “Bupkis,” starring Pete Davidson received a straight-to-series order from Peacock on Wednesday. “Bupkis” will feature a fictionalized version of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s real life. According to Peacock, “the series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered...
UPI News

Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series

April 29 (UPI) -- Peacock announced cast members for the series The Best Man: Final Chapters on Friday. Nine actors join Final Chapters as recurring cast. Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will recur on The Best Man: Final Chapters as guest stars.
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. Last Year’s Winner: “Ted Lasso” Still Eligible: Yes. Hot Streak: For nearly a decade the Outstanding Comedy Series was a tug of war between “Modern Family” on ABC and “Veep” on HBO. Since then, neither one show nor one network has won this category more than two years in a row. Notable Ineligible Series: “The Kominsky Method” (ended); “Dead to Me” (Season 3 was not eligible) This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination...
IndieWire

Christina Ricci Weighs in on ‘Yellowjackets’ Fan Theories

Click here to read the full article. In an era where it is increasingly difficult for any one show to command a massive audience, “Yellowjackets” is a bona fide pop culture phenomenon. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s hit Showtime series about a high school girls’ soccer team that is forced to live in the wilderness after surviving a plane crash quickly delighted fans with its mysterious backstory. The show dominated discourse when it premiered last December, and the Season 1 finale was one of the first major television events of 2022. While Season 1 ended in January, the show’s passionate fans...
