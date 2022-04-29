Female relative is charged over the death of a 14-month-old boy who was found dead at home after police were seen scouring the property

A West Australian woman has been charged with murder over the death of a 14-month-old boy who is related to her.

The boy was found unresponsive at a home in Madora Bay, south of Perth, when police attended in relation to a noise complaint early on Wednesday.

'The attending officers provided emergency first aid to the child until St John Ambulance personnel arrived,' WA Police said in a statement on Friday.

Forensic police at the Madora Bay home in Perth where a 14-month-old boy died on Wednesday - a relative was charged with the child's murder on Friday

'Tragically, the child could not be revived.'

Neighbours raised the alarm shortly before 5am on Wednesday after they heard shouting and doors banging.

The toddler, named Jace, lived at the rented home with his mother and grandmother.

Shattered next door neighbour Stan Grostate was one of the last people to see the toddler alive.

He held the little boy on Tuesday night so his mother could have a cigarette.

'It's devastating. He was such a cute little boy,' Mr Grostate told reporters.

'He smiled a lot, and used to play with my cat whenever they came over.

'He had just started walking.'

A woman, 28, has been refused bail and is due to face Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

The toddler's tragic death has rocked shattered Madora Bay locals (pictured) in Perth's south