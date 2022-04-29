ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From making her house 'killer proof' to feeling constantly terrified: Haunting details emerge about the final days of wealthy grandmother, 92, after she was brutally stabbed by house cleaner, 38

By Miklos Bolza For Aap
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The victim of a savage murder described in an interview before she died how an attack by a cleaner destroyed her 'dream world' and made her to want to killer-proof her Sydney home.

Ninety-two-year-old Marjorie Welsh wished to make her home more safe because of a savage attack by Hanny Papanicolaou that ultimately led to her death.

In an interview recorded shortly after she was stabbed and bludgeoned by Papanicolaou on January 2, 2019, Ms Welsh said the attack had robbed her of her 'dream world' of feeling comfortable and happy within her home.

'I wouldn't trust anyone anymore. I'm having special gates when I'm back. I'm just making it thief-proof, killer-proof,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070h5n_0fOGZIwX00
Hanny Papanicolaou (pictured), 38, denied murdering her elderly client, her legal team arguing she was suffering from major depressive disorder, including post-natal depression from a premature birth, at the time of the attack

In the interview, Ms Welsh is seen cut and bruised in a hospital bed less than a week after being attacked by Papanicolaou. Ms Welsh died six weeks after the attack in her Sydney inner west home.

Ms Welsh's daughters Angela MacLeod and Elizabeth Welsh were watching on at a Supreme Court sentencing hearing on Friday, with Ms Welsh breaking down in sobs when her mother's interview was played.

In February Papanicolaou was found guilty of the murder of Ms Welsh who was stabbed multiple times with a knife and bashed with her walking sticks and fine china.

Papanicolaou had been working at Ms Welsh's house as a cleaner for a year before the attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdVFc_0fOGZIwX00
Papanicolaou had been working as a cleaner at the house of Marjorie Welsh, 92,  for a year before the attack in January 2019

Crown prosecutor Christopher Taylor said Papanicolaou, 38, intended to kill Ms Welsh because she did not want to be seen breaking into her client's home in an attempted robbery.

A sufficient sentence was required as a deterrent so senior citizens could live their lives without fear of violence, Mr Taylor said on Friday.

As a vulnerable person who had difficulty moving or seeing, Ms Welsh was forced to the ground by Papanicolaou, who snatched her mobile phone out of her hands and unplugged a violent fall alarm from the wall.

'This was a savage and sustained attack by a young woman upon a much older woman with the use of no less than a knife to penetrate multiple times the chest and abdomen of the deceased,' Mr Taylor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILfLm_0fOGZIwX00
Papanicolaou's lawyers claim she intended to cause grievous bodily harm rather than murder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFdRO_0fOGZIwX00
Angela MacLeod (left), a daughter of Marjorie Welsh, spoke to the media as she left the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday

Papanicolaou's lawyers claim she intended to cause grievous bodily harm rather than murder.

Her legal team also argues she was suffering from major depressive disorder, including post-natal depression from a premature birth, at the time of the attack.

'So much of Ms Papanicolaou's life has been lived without any acts of violence. She's managed to do many pro-social things. She's got plenty of incentive to reform,' said her barrister Tom Quilter.

During the trial the court heard that on the morning of the attack, the regular gambler lost $430 from poker machines in under an hour and was left with just $11 in her bank account.

The crown case alleged that Papanicolaou found out Ms Welsh had received $8 million from a property sale, and thought she would be away on holiday until the end of January.

During her testimony, Papanicolaou told the jury she had felt increasingly isolated in an unhappy marriage, was deeply depressed and escaped her problems through gambling.

Mr Quilter said while his client would spend years in jail, she deserved a shorter sentence because she had been assaulted while in prison after being seen on television over the murder trial.

Speaking outside court, Ms MacLeod welcomed remarks that senior citizens deserved to feel safe within their home as a sanctuary.

Ms MacLeod called her mother's video interview confronting, but said she was amazed her mother could still be herself at such a time.

'Mum was someone who could achieve anything she wanted to in life. Life wasn't always perfect for mum ... but she was strong, intelligent, loving, protective, all those things that you'd want in a mum. We were always very proud of her,' she said.

Justice Robertson Wright did not hand down a prison sentence immediately but will do so at a later date.

