Queen Latifah makes a rare public appearance with longtime partner Eboni Nichols at opening night of Broadway musical Strange Loop

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She often opts to keep her private lift out of the spotlight.

But Queen Latifah was joined by her longtime partner Eboni Nicols in Manhattan on Tuesday as they attended the opening night performance of the Broadway music Strange Loop.

The 52-year-old rapper-turned-actress looked as if she was having a great time with Nicols as they beamed from their seats at the Lyceum Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJxle_0fOGW0kP00
Beaming couple: Queen Latifah, 52, was seen with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols on Tuesday at opening night of the Broadway musical Strange Loop at the Lyceum Theatre

Latifah looked cozy in a gray poncho-like sweater with short baggy sleeves.

She had on a long-sleeve black top underneath it, and she had her caramel-colored hair styled straight and resting on her shoulders.

She added some luster too her casual look with gold hoop earrings and several rings.

Eboni contrasted her partner's casual ensemble with a vibrant green, red and pink floral-print dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9SbM_0fOGW0kP00
Contrast: Latifah looked cozy in a gray poncho-like sweater with short baggy sleeves and a black top, while Eboni wore a colorful floral dress

She showed off her gold luxury wristwatch and also carried an orange handbag with her.

Both she and Latifah wore black masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, though they briefly pulled them down for smiling photos.

The two were among the stars attending opening night of the musical Strange Loop, which is about a Black queer man named Usher, who works as an usher at The Lion King on Broadway and is attempting to write a personal musical of his own, despite his mother's constant concerns about its risqué content and his sexuality.

The play — with book and music by Michael R. Jackson — previously won the Pulitzer Prize, and it received rapturous reviews after graduating to Broadway.

After the opening night performance, Jackson and the show's star Jaquel Spivey took a bow in front of a celebratory audience.

In addition to the writer and star, the six actors who play the competing thoughts in Usher's head — L Morgan Lee, Jason Veasey, John-Andrew Morrison, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr. and Antwayn Hopper — all received praise for the musical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQS27_0fOGW0kP00
It's a hit: The play — with book and music by Michael R. Jackson (L) — previously won the Pulitzer Prize, and it received rapturous reviews after graduating to Broadway; seen with star Jaquel Spivey (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CK6q5_0fOGW0kP00
Stacked cast: Spivey plays Usher, an usher for The Lion King who writes a musical; pictured with the six actors who play his thoughts: (L–R) L Morgan Lee, Jason Veasey, John-Andrew Morrison, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr. and Antwayn Hopper

Queen Latifah's outing with her partner Eboni is somewhat rare, as The Equalizer actress has long preferred not to share her sexuality.

The two reportedly met when the rapper made a guest appearance on Dancing With The Stars in 2009, and they reportedly struck up a relationship in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Rebel, in 2019.

She went public with the relationship and confirmed that they had welcomed a child at the BET awards in 2021, when she referred to both as 'my love' and wished the audience a 'happy Pride!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0gBX_0fOGW0kP00
Family: Latifah is reported to have met Eboni during a DWTS guest appearance in 2009. They welcomed a son Rebel in 2019; seen in 2015 in LA

