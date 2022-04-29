ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Meta Plans to Expand DeKalb, Illinois Data Center for Total Investment of $1B

By Kristin Hiller
 2 days ago

DEKALB, ILL. — Facebook parent company Meta has unveiled plans to expand its data center that is currently under construction in DeKalb, more than doubling the square footage from two buildings to five.

