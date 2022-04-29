ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Nazeem Hussain is shocked to discover he's 'the face of Vegemite': 'I need a lawyer and I need a good invoice template. This is ridiculous'

By Demeter Stamell
 2 days ago

Nazeem Hussain discovered he's the unofficial 'face of Vegemite' during an interview with HIT WA's Breakfast with Allan & Carly on Friday.

The 37-year-old comedian was asked how it felt to be 'the face of Vegemite', and admitted it was news to him.

'I wasn't the face of Vegemite! Was I?' he asked.

Learn something new everyday: Nazeem Hussain discovered he's the unofficial 'face of Vegemite' during an interview with HIT WA's Breakfast with Allan & Carly on Friday

A photo Nazeem shared on social media was uploaded to Vegemite's official Facebook page in May 2019.

The image showed the funnyman holding a Vegemite sachet in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other.

He's seen smiling at the camera, while a plate of scrambled eggs, avocado and toast sits in front of him.

Say what? The 37-year-old comedian was asked how it felt to be 'the face of Vegemite', and admitted it was news to him

'VEGEMITE with eggs? 100% normal Nazeem Hussain, don't let anyone tell you otherwise,' they captioned the post.

The popular spread added the hashtags: '#TastesLikeAustralia #BVitaminsforVitality'.

Nazeem admitted he'd never seen the Facebook post, and appeared surprised by its existence.

'Someone is using my face for Vegemite,' he said. He jokingly added: 'I need a lawyer and I need a good invoice template. This is ridiculous!'

'Someone is using my face for Vegemite,' he said.

He jokingly added: 'I need a lawyer and I need a good invoice template. This is ridiculous!'

Nazeem explained that he'd 'posted something on my Instagram about liking Vegemite with eggs', and added: 'They have clearly used that photo as an ad.'

On brand: Nazeem explained that he'd 'posted something on my Instagram about liking Vegemite with eggs', and added: 'They have clearly used that photo as an ad'

