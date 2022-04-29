Comedian Nazeem Hussain is shocked to discover he's 'the face of Vegemite': 'I need a lawyer and I need a good invoice template. This is ridiculous'
Nazeem Hussain discovered he's the unofficial 'face of Vegemite' during an interview with HIT WA's Breakfast with Allan & Carly on Friday.
The 37-year-old comedian was asked how it felt to be 'the face of Vegemite', and admitted it was news to him.
'I wasn't the face of Vegemite! Was I?' he asked.
A photo Nazeem shared on social media was uploaded to Vegemite's official Facebook page in May 2019.
The image showed the funnyman holding a Vegemite sachet in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other.
He's seen smiling at the camera, while a plate of scrambled eggs, avocado and toast sits in front of him.
'VEGEMITE with eggs? 100% normal Nazeem Hussain, don't let anyone tell you otherwise,' they captioned the post.
The popular spread added the hashtags: '#TastesLikeAustralia #BVitaminsforVitality'.
Nazeem admitted he'd never seen the Facebook post, and appeared surprised by its existence.
'Someone is using my face for Vegemite,' he said.
He jokingly added: 'I need a lawyer and I need a good invoice template. This is ridiculous!'
Nazeem explained that he'd 'posted something on my Instagram about liking Vegemite with eggs', and added: 'They have clearly used that photo as an ad.'
