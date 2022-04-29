ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man accused of raping Brittany Higgins WILL face court as application to halt prosecution is thrown out - and his bid to gag media is also rejected

By Tess Ikonomou
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A man accused of raping Brittany Higgins has been denied a bid to halt his prosecution.

ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum on Friday refused the application for a permanent or temporary stay made by Bruce Lehrmann's lawyers.

He was charged with Ms Higgins' rape last year and has pleaded not guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8m4H_0fOGShZ700
The man accused of raping Brittany Higgins has had his application for his prosecution to be halted dismissed

'I am not persuaded that the material which the evidence establishes remains on the internet is of a kind that cannot be addressed by appropriate direction to the jury,' Chief Justice McCallum wrote in her judgment.

An application for a takedown order made by Lehrmann's lawyers, which would have forced media organisations to remove previous articles written about the case, was also dismissed.

'The order sought is bad in form ... too broad in reach ... and too broad in scope preventing publication of information to persons in other parts of Australia and indeed the world who are not potential jurors in the ACT,' the judgment reads.

Lehrmann was committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court for allegedly raping then Liberal staffer Ms Higgins in an office inside Parliament House in March 2019.

A six-week trial has been set down for June.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

British woman raped while on trip to Turkey was 'treated with contempt' by Foreign Office after she was told 'enjoy the rest of your holiday', watchdog finds

A young British woman who was allegedly raped while on holiday in Turkey was 'treated with contempt' and failed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the public services watchdog has found. The alleged victim, referred to as Ms B, contacted the FCDO to report that she had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Gag#Violent Crime#The Act Supreme Court#Parliament House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
BBC

Julius Czapla: Father told psychiatrist how he killed toddler

A consultant psychiatrist has told a trial about a "harrowing" interview he conducted with a man accused of murdering his two-year-old son. Dr Alexander Quinn assessed the mental state of Lukasz Czapla after his son Julius was found dead at a property in Edinburgh in November 2020. Dr Quinn said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy