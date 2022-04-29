ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Should have worked harder!' Network Rail manager sparks fury after suggesting lower paid workers - voting on whether to strike - should have tried more in school

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuWn4_0fOGRE7x00
Nicky Hughes said she was 'so sorry' her comment had 'caused such offence', adding: 'I absolutely was referring to myself'

A Network Rail manager sparked fury after suggesting workers voting on strikes over pay 'should have probably worked harder at school'.

Nicky Hughes, head of communications for Network Rail's Wales and western region, made the comment while defending the high pay of senior leaders.

In a message on the state-owned rail infrastructure company's internal social media platform, Ms Hughes wrote that all businesses 'compete for managers' and 'pay accordingly'.

She added: 'It's a lesson to those of us who should have probably worked harder at school.'

Ms Hughes later issued an apology, saying she was 'so sorry' her comment had 'caused such offence', adding: 'I absolutely was referring to myself'.

Transport Salaried Staffs' Association general secretary Manuel Cortes claimed the 'foolish post' shows 'how desperately out of touch the company's fat cats really are'.

He went on: 'It's insulting to suggest that workers should've worked harder in school, rather than acknowledging the very real cost-of-living problems people suffer when their pay fails to keep up with inflation.'

More than 40,000 RMT members across Network Rail and train operators are being asked to vote on whether to strike in disputes over jobs and pay. A yes vote could lead to the biggest rail strike in modern history, according to the union.

The RMT said Network Rail is planning to cut at least 2,500 safety-critical maintenance jobs as part of a £2 billion reduction in spending, while workers at train operators have been subject to pay freezes and changes to their terms and conditions.

The ballot closes on May 24, so strike action could begin in June.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch described Ms Hughes' post as 'a desperate and futile attempt by Network Rail to dissuade our railway members from voting in this upcoming strike ballot'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hPWg_0fOGRE7x00
Network Rail employees walking up the flooded line near Snaith, Yorkshire on April 26

A Network Rail spokesman said her comments were 'misconstrued' and she was 'referring to her own experiences'.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines - who earns an annual package worth up to £590,000 - wrote to staff explaining that his salary is 'considerably less' than his predecessor, Mark Carne, and 'the number of very high earners has been reducing every year for the last few years'.

He added: 'Industrial action makes the future more unstable. It doesn't protect jobs, it undermines them. That's why I would encourage you not to vote for it.'

Tim Shoveller, the organisation's regional director, said: 'Our railway has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and even as passenger numbers start to recover, we know travel habits and passenger demand have changed and the industry has to change too.

'We cannot keep relying on government handouts, and so we must work together with train operators and our trade unions to save millions of pounds and deliver a more efficient railway.'

The Independent

Strike and engineering work to cause bank holiday rail difficulties

Rail passengers embarking on a bank holiday getaway face disruption due to strike action and engineering projects.TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and into Scotland, urged passengers not to travel on Saturday or Sunday due to a walkout by conductors who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.The firm said it will only run “a very small number of services” on those days.⚠️ RMT strike action is continuing this Saturday 30 April to Sunday 1 May, and we will be running an amended timetable. There will be a significant reduction in services, so we recommend...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

UK Government must act to avoid widespread rail strikes, says Scottish minister

A Scottish minister has written to the UK Government urging it to do more to avoid a widespread strike by rail workers.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are being balloted for strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions, while the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) is also threatening action.Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth has urged the Government to ensure a swift settlement is reached.In the letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Ms Gilruth called for the UK Government to do more to resolve the dispute, warning it could “significantly affect” operations in Scotland, despite the Scottish Government...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
BBC

Ukrainian family face homelessness as they wait for UK visas

The home secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Ukrainian family of seven who cannot come to Wales because only five of their visas have been approved. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Unions#Network Rail#Rmt
The Independent

Priti Patel accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over plans to place asylum seekers on RAF site in rural village

Priti Patel has been accused of “hypocrisy” over her department’s plan to place asylum seekers in a rural Yorkshire village two years after she claimed they should not be placed in her own constituency because it was not a “major conurbation”.The home secretary announced plans last week to open the UK’s first bespoke asylum reception centre, set to house upwards of 500 people while their claims are considered, at a former RAF site in Linton-on-Ouse, which has a population of 1,200 and is 10 miles from the nearest town.But charities and the village’s Tory MP have said the move is...
POLITICS
BBC

Bailiffs threaten firm over already-paid Tyne Tunnel fine

A vehicle rental firm says it has been threatened by bailiffs over outstanding toll fines that have already been paid. In The Future Ltd said debt recovery letters demanded £166 for Tyne Tunnel unpaid toll charge notices (UTCNs). Director Alastair Ross said it was "crazy" because the Tyne Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Concerns over scale of proposed new quarry in Leicestershire

Concerns have been raised over the size of a new quarry proposed for Leicestershire. The sand and gravel quarry, near Misterton, would be 284 acres and replace the current Shawell Quarry, due to close in the next few years. South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa said the "sheer size" of the...
TWITTER
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
The Independent

Nottingham maternity scandal: Families slam NHS over ‘silence’ following no confidence vote

Families impacted by the Nottingham maternity scandal say they have been left in “limbo” following silence from NHS England in response to their concerns over a major review, as 50 more come forward. The review into failures in maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals Foundation Trust has now had 512 families come forward with concerns, up from 460 last month, and has spoken to 71 members of staff. The update comes as families told The Independent they were yet to receive a direct acknowledgement or response to their warning on Monday that they had no confidence in newly appointed...
SAJID JAVID
BBC

MP Liam Byrne to be suspended from Commons for bullying former employee

Labour MP Liam Byrne has been found to have bullied a former member of staff and will be suspended from the Commons for two days. The ex-Cabinet minister and MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill ostracised a former assistant after a minor office dispute, an investigation found. Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I can't go to work!' British expats' fury after they are BANNED from driving in Spain and will have to pay up to £1100 to take a test there after failure to reach a post-Brexit agreement on UK driving licences

Furious British expats have blasted Spanish bureaucrats after they were banned from driving in Spain following a failure to reach a post-Brexit agreement on UK driving licences. From today, tens of thousands of Brits living in Spain are banned from using their UK driving licence on Spanish roads - but...
EUROPE
The Independent

Bamburgh retains title of Britain’s best seaside resort

A tiny village on the Northumberland coast has topped a ranking of Britain’s best seaside resorts for the second year in a row.Bamburgh came first out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?.It received the maximum of five stars for its beaches, seafront, peace and quiet, scenery and value for money – with an overall score of 87%.UK seaside locations have enjoyed a surge in popularity during the pandemic, with many people opting for domestic holidays rather than overseas trips.Bamburgh, which has a population of around 400, boasts a historic and imposing...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urges the UK's oil and gas giants to reinvest their profits to help ease the cost of living crisis

The Business Secretary has ordered the country’s oil and gas giants to reinvest their profits to boost the UK’s energy supply and help to ease the cost of living crisis. Kwasi Kwarteng has written to energy companies asking them to set out a clear plan on how they will use their huge windfalls to fire up domestic production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
