Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Putin launches ‘heinous’ Kyiv strikes during UN chief’s visit as UK to send 8k troops to Europe

VLADIMIR Putin's forces have struck Kyiv in a "heinous act of barbarism" - while the UN head was in the Ukrainian capital for talks.

Ukrainian officials say at least 10 people were wounded in the 'heinous' attack after Russia fired missiles on the capital during a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, claiming they took place "immediately after" the pair had finished scheduled talks in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said: "This says a lot about Russia’s true attitude to global institutions, about the efforts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents. Therefore, it requires a strong response."

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called the strikes a “heinous act of barbarism” that demonstrated Russia’s attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world.

Meanwhile, the UK will send around 8,000 troops to Europe to take part in combat exercises angled at tackling Russian aggression.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the move will show "solidarity and strength".

He explained: "The security of Europe has never been more important. These exercises will see our troops join forces with allies and partners across NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force in a show of solidarity and strength in one of the largest shared deployments since the Cold War.

"Operating across Europe, the British Army will stand alongside partners, combining our capabilities and shared values, promoting peace and security."

Mariupol steel works evacuation 'planned for today' say officials

Kyiv has confirmed plans were are in place to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol where Ukrainian forces and civilians are encircled by Russian troops.

"An operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal factory is planned for today," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

It comes a day after the head of the UN said the organisation was "doing everything" to facilitate the rescue of civilians from the port city.

Ukraine & Bulgaria reach agreement on shipping Ukrainian grain

Ukraine and Bulgaria have reached an agreement on transporting Ukrainian grain via the Bulgarian port of Varna, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Thursday after talks with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

He gave no timeline and provided no details of the volumes of grain to be shipped via Varna on the Black Sea.

"Bulgaria will be more than happy to have Varna as a logistics hub for grains and sunflowers and distribute all the grains that you cannot through your ports," Petkov told a joint news conference in Kyiv.

Russian strikes hit Kyiv as UN chief visits

Earlier we reported that Russian strikes slammed into Kyiv this evening as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was visiting. We now have more on this story...

It is the first such bombardment of Ukraine's capital since mid-April, the mayor and AFP correspondents said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been "two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district" in a post on Telegram and said they were clarifying details about casualties.

AFP correspondents saw black smoke pouring into the air and a building in flames with a heavy presence of police and rescuers in the area.

"Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres," tweeted Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head," Mykhaylo said referring to Guterres' visit to Moscow where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days ago.

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Eyewitnesses have told Reuters that two explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

No further details of what caused the blasts were immediately available.

Russia says it destroyed 6 arms & fuel depots in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry has said that the military had fired missiles at six arms and fuel depots in Ukraine and destroyed them.

The ministry also said that Russia had hit 76 Ukrainian military facilities.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the Russian statements, which could not be independently verified.

Blasts heard in Russia's Belgorod

Witnesses have told Reuters that two blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod today.

The blasts were heard in the southern part of the city.

However, it is not immediately clear what caused them and whether there were any casualties or damage.

Biden to ask Congress for $33 billion Ukraine war funds

US President Joe Biden is asking Congress to authorise $33 billion (£26.55 billion) in new funding to address the war in Ukraine, including $20 billion (£16 billion) in military assistance, a senior US official said today.

The bulk of the huge new package will be the “$20 billion in military and other security assistance. This means weapons and ammunition flowing to the Ukrainian people,” the official said.

