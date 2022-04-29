Josh McGuire reveals he turned to alcohol after being cast as the NRL's villain - as St George star opens up on ditching the drink and staying off social media

Dragons veteran back-rower Josh McGuire has rekindled his love of playing rugby league after losing interest and respect for the game over the past few years - staying away from alcohol and social media to work on his health.

The 247-game Queensland representative has been labeled a grubby player throughout his career.

McGuire has copped 19 charges throughout his 14-year tenure, the most recent in round 25 last year where he was handed a five-match ban for two careless high tackles against the Rabbitohs in the Dragons' 20-16 loss.

Illawarra backrower Josh McGuire has opened up on his personal turmoil as the NRL villain

The Red V enforcer made his first appearance of the season in round six where Illawarra defeated the Knights 21-16 in a spirited performance.

In an interview with ABC Grandstand, McGuire said his past few playing years had been plagued by poor health from being overweight and drinking too much alcohol.

'I finished the season last year at 112 kilograms, this year I'm playing at 102,' McGuire said.

'I bumbled around and I fell out of love with the game ... I was on the drink, I was having fun, I kinda just relied on my past.'

McGuire has played 14 years in the NRL, but says he was at a crossroads last year after falling out of love with the game

The former Broncos and Cowboys player believes that his downfall was a factor of reading media articles that portrayed him as a player with little control over his high-tackle habits.

He's since deleted social media accounts and is crafting back a simple playing style that earned him his 2009 debut.

The ex-Cowboys star says he has lost 10kgs in over the summer break and is back fit and firing

The 32-year-old father of three says he has worked on his health to ensure the financial security of his young family, and hopes to get the most out of his playing days.

'This whole pre-season I've been off the drink and thought I'd give myself the chance to see where I'm really at ... I'm feeling really healthy at the moment,' McGuire said.

McGuire believes he has channeled his aggressiveness to suit the changes of the game, to focus on playing a full game performance rather than looking for big hits.

McGuire pictured with his wife Tanyssa and three children, the inspiration behind his rekindled love for the game of rugby league

'Toughness is the guys who can kick chase for 80 minutes, the guys that trail on the inside, that covers his halfback,' McGuire said.

Since returning to the Dragons lineup McGuire has shown his improved match fitness, playing 80 minutes in the Dragons 14-12 Anzac upset against the Roosters - where he made 121 run metres, completed 31 tackles and broke eight in attack.

McGuire is listed to start in the 12 jersey against Wests Tigers on Sunday, with the Dragons aiming for three consecutive wins.