ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

James Bulger’s dad demands killer is stripped of anonymity & says: ‘We must flush out the truth’

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3OuR_0fOGKtcv00

JAMES Bulger's dad has again demanded child killer Jon Venables' anonymity is revoked to protect other kids.

Ralph Bulger, 55, also renewed calls for a public inquiry into his son's killing and the aftermath to "flush out the truth".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vQzS_0fOGKtcv00
Ralph Bulger has demanded his son's killer be stripped of his anonymity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qziu_0fOGKtcv00
James was murdered in 1993

James, then two, was murdered by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, both aged ten, in a brutal killing that shocked the nation.

Venables, 39, will be given the chance to appeal at a hearing this year to determine whether he can once again be released into the public.

Ralph told the Mirror: “A public inquiry is long overdue so we can flush out the truth about so many issues.

“But top of my list must be why Venables is still one of the very few people in this country who still has lifelong anonymity despite his repeated offending against children.

“I don’t buy the argument that his life would be in danger. If that was the case, they would have to give secret identities to every child abuser and killer in the UK.”

Venables and Thompson abducted and mutilated little James in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.

The toddler had been led away by the pair while Denise was in a butcher's shop at the busy shopping centre.

They took James to a railway line and tortured, beat and sexually assaulted him.

The monsters also poured modelling paint into his eyes, stoned him and clubbed him with bricks, before leaving him on the railway line to be hit by a train.

Both Venables and Thompson were jailed and handed lifelong anonymity and new ­identities following their release from prison.

Thompson has not re-offended since being released on licence when he was 18 years old.

But Venables has been recalled to jail twice since he was first released in 2001 for possessing indecent images of children.

Ralph now wants to know why the killers were released after just eight years.

He also argued the attack on James was sexual but the evidence was “swept under the carpet” because the killers were just ten and “no-one could get their head around it”.

'BRINK OF DESPAIR'

Ralph said: "The public deserves to know everything about this case including why those in authority believed they had been rehabilitated.

“James’s murder took me and my entire family to the brink of despair and yet we got nothing. No counselling, moral support, or help.

“Yet James’s killers were treated with kid gloves, given every luxury, and looked after by the best psychiatrists, doctors and counsellors in the land.”

He continued: “There is a mountain of issues to address and the truth needs to come out.”

A public inquiry was rejected by the government in 2018 despite an online petition receiving almost 214,000 signatures.

But the murder is now set to be debated in Parliament in the coming weeks.

Ralph who lost a challenge to Venables’ anonymity order in 2019, said: “My family has been lied to by the authorities for nearly 30 years and we owe it to James to know what really went on.

“I have so many questions that need answering and only an open independent inquiry can address them.

“All victims and their families should be treated with more respect and dignity and at the end of the day, I want to see true transparency in this case.

"I want answers to the questions that have burned inside me for almost 30 years.”

Earlier this month we revealed how child killer Venables hopes to win parole before new laws allow Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to veto his release.

It means the killer could be set for a full hearing as early as September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmYFD_0fOGKtcv00
Venables has been recalled to prison twice since his release Credit: PA:Press Association
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMBGq_0fOGKtcv00
Chilling CCTV shows the moment James was led away from his parents Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139EmE_0fOGKtcv00
The toddler was found dead on railway tracks in Bootle Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daughter of IS victim: 'I will never forgive'

British aid worker David Haines was beheaded by Islamic State group militants in Syria in 2014. Facing her father's killers in a US court on Friday, Bethany Haines read her impact statement. She spoke with the BBC about mourning her father and the search for his body. "I will never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Caroline Crouch's father demands her killer Greek pilot husband gets the 'highest sentence possible' as he stands trial accused of murdering her and their dog before staging cover up

The father of a British woman ‘murdered’ by her husband in Greece has demanded the ‘highest possible sentence’ as he spoke for the first time following the opening of the helicopter pilot’s trial. Mum-of-one Caroline Crouch, 19, was suffocated by her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Killers#Violent Crime#Anonymity#Mirror
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Let Husband 'Bond' with Baby

Is there ever a justifiable reason to deny a father access to their child?. Having a baby is a massive milestone, and is usually a very exciting time for a couple. However, if the couple has radically different parenting styles or isn’t on the same page, raising a kid together can get pretty tricky.
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
411K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy