Jake Paul accepts Mike Tyson fight offer and reckons bout against legend 30 years older than him would make PPV history

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
 2 days ago

JAKE PAUL has accepted Mike Tyson's offer to fight and claimed it would be one of the "biggest pay-per-views of all time".

The social media star, 25, is itching to get back into the boxing ring and said he could face Tyson, former UFC champion Anderson Silva or Tommy Fury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyliS_0fOGKQDy00
Jake Paul believes he can beat Mike Tyson Credit: Sportsfile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrFV1_0fOGKQDy00
Tyson is keen to fight Paul to have a go at beating the pay-per-view record Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZr3V_0fOGKQDy00
How the two fighters compare in the young vs old match-up

And Iron Mike is up for the challenge despite being 30 years older than Paul, stating he would like to break the PPV record while claiming Paul is more profitable than a number of boxing champions.

The current PPV record is held by Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who sold 4.6million buys for their 2015 fight.

But Paul feels he and Tyson could trump that achievement, and he thinks he could beat the former heavyweight world champion.

Asked about a potential bout against Tyson, Paul told Boxing Social: "Ideally, for sure, that's legendary.

"As Mike Tyson said on the Joe Rogan podcast, it would be one of the biggest pay-per-views of all time.

"Together when we were on the same card, we sold almost two million pay-per-views. It could be three million pay-per-views, four million pay-per-views.

"Mike Tyson like you said on the podcast, if you’re watching this, let’s make the fight happen.

"I’m ready and I think I would win, Mike thinks he would win, so let’s do it."

Paul would prefer a fight with Tyson over nemesis Tommy Fury, whom he was supposed to fight in December before the Brit's withdrawal.

But he criticised Fury's promotion skills, suggesting Tyson Fury and dad John are both better at hyping up fights.

Paul told SunSport: "Tommy doesn't really bring anything to the table there. His dad's a better promoter than him, his brother's a better promoter than him.

"I'm kind of just giving him like all this attention, and money and payday when he would literally have to wait until he was 25-0 to get a similar payday to what I would give him."

Comments / 17

Dan Thorson
1d ago

I wouldn't even watch it. Money Money. It's all about Money. Not even a sport anymore. Same as Football.

Reply(1)
5
Richard
19h ago

I'm hoping Iron Mike doesn't take a Dive for money!! if he doesn't MR PAUL will need new teeth and a Brain scan..

Reply(1)
4
