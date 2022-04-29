ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Arizona man dead after truck rollover near Summit County ghost town

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man died Thursday evening after he apparently lost control of his truck on a dirt road in eastern Summit County, according to authorities. The Summit County Sheriff's Office...

