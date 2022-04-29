Arizona man dead after truck rollover near Summit County ghost town
By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man died Thursday evening after he apparently lost control of his truck on a dirt road in eastern Summit County, according to authorities. The Summit County Sheriff's Office...
Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led to a discovery of fentanyl pills. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on April 19 along I-15 in Cedar City around 9:58 p.m. Authorities have arrested two suspects — Joshua Leo Marlow, 20, and Juan Daniel Valencia, 27. […]
A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
PHOENIX – Arizona authorities on Friday identified the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal collision on Interstate 10 during a police chase as a 19-year-old from Phoenix. Kevin Avila was booked into Pinal County Jail for first-degree homicide, endangerment and aggravated assault, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed many of the same details previously released by the National Transportation Safety Board concerning a deadly crash near Andrews. Nine people lost their lives in the crash when a pickup truck collided head-on with a transit van on the night of March 15.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is working to identify 43 teenagers and young adults whose remains were found in Pima County over the past few decades. It’s the highest number of any county in Arizona. Colin McNally supervises NCMEC’s...
