PRECISION WALLCOVERING & PAINTING / PRECISION PAINTING / PRECISION WALLCOVERING / CHETT PACIFIC INC. – FBN# 20226632889

Spanning 10 lanes of Highway 101, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing aims to change the fortunes of mountain lions and other animals living in the Santa Monica Mountains. Last week, crews started breaking ground on the $87 million wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills, California, and once it's completed — the goal is by 2025 — it will be the largest such corridor in the world, CBS News reports. The 165-foot-wide crossing will connect the Santa Monica Mountains with the Simi Hills, about 10 feet above the freeway. To make sure animals use the crossing, it will be surrounded by trees, bushes, and sound barriers, so the cars and traffic below don't scare creatures away.

AGOURA HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO