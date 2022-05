BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh will begin the Patriot League postseason by hosting Navy on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The Mountain Hawks (7-6, 5-3) enter the tournament on a three-game slide following a third consecutive one-goal loss on Friday. Lehigh trailed the Greyhounds 11-8 before rallying for four unanswered goals to start the fourth quarter.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO